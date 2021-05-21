Bitcast 155 : Xbox and Bethesda to Highlight E3 Next Month
In Bitcast 155 the guys are joined by friend of the show and Bitcast regular Luke Lohr, alongside first-time guest Miles Dompier of Windows Central Gaming! The guys discuss some early thoughts on E3 including Xbox and Bethesda creating one massive conference. They also touch on upcoming game releases (Ratchet & Clank, Psychonauts 2, and The Ascent), continued thoughts on Mass Effect, WB Games potentially being back on the market, and more!seasonedgaming.com