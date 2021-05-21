newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Bitcast 155 : Xbox and Bethesda to Highlight E3 Next Month

By Seasoned Gaming
seasonedgaming.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Bitcast 155 the guys are joined by friend of the show and Bitcast regular Luke Lohr, alongside first-time guest Miles Dompier of Windows Central Gaming! The guys discuss some early thoughts on E3 including Xbox and Bethesda creating one massive conference. They also touch on upcoming game releases (Ratchet & Clank, Psychonauts 2, and The Ascent), continued thoughts on Mass Effect, WB Games potentially being back on the market, and more!

seasonedgaming.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E3#Ratchet Clank#Bethesda#Upcoming Games#Windows Central Gaming#Wb Games#Upcoming Game Releases#Psychonauts 2#Lohr#Market#Continued Thoughts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

PlayStation Plus PS4, PS5 Free Games June 2021 Predictions

PlayStation Plus Free June 2021 PS4 Games, PlayStation Plus Free June 2021 PS5 Games PS Plus June 2021 – What will be the PS Plus June 2021 free PS4 and PS5 games? You can also catch the complete listing which details every PS Plus title announced to date right here. For further reading you can also see every PS5 PlayStation Plus game released this year in our handy guide. Furthermore, you can see every PS4 PlayStation Plus title released this year as well.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Bethesda Softworks Will Make Starfield Exclusive To PC & Xbox

The exclusives are now starting to be defined by Microsoft after purchasing Bethesda Softworks as Starfield will be the first for PC and Xbox. Earlier this year, when the company bought out the high-profile developer and publisher, a lot of people were concerned as to how everything would work out with current and future titles under the Bethesda banner. It was made clear early on that any deals that were currently in existence would be honored, so PlayStation owners who love DOOM Eternal wouldn't be getting denied future content, and games like Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo would not suddenly be denied to PS5 players. However, you knew it wouldn't last forever, and the first title to be held within the ownership boundaries will now end up being Starfield.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Dark Alliance will launch Day One on Xbox Game Pass next month

Tuque Games has announced that Dark Alliance, the third-person action brawler set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, will head straight onto Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC when it launches next month. The game will feature co-op for you and up to three friends,...
Video GamesGeekTyrant

SUPER ANIMAL ROYALE Lands on Xbox Next Month

If you need another battle royale game in your life, check out the new trailer for Super Animal Royale from Pixile. In this game, you play as a cute forest animal that goes around in hopes of outlasting their 63 competitors with the help of shotguns, bananas, emus, hamster balls, and more. This game sounds absolutely ridiculous and has garnered a lot of praise on Steam Early Access. On June 1, Xbox players will be able to give the game a try via Xbox Game Preview and Xbox Game Pass.
Recipesmajornelson.com

Crossroads Inn Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Crossroads Inn is a real-time management sim with role-playing games elements. The game consists of two unique modes offering totally different experiences. In Sandbox mode gamers will focus solely on managing their business and economy – to build their very own tavern, hire and oversee staff, manage the supply chains and create new dish recipes. In Campaign mode, micromanagement is just a prelude to a rich story as the kingdom is in turmoil and a shift of power is expected. Your Inn will soon attract the attention of important political and military figures, who are desperately trying to hold on to the reins of power. Gamers will become part of a large-scale drama full of political intrigues, vivid characters, treacherous NPC’s and dangerous quests inspired by RPG games – You will even have a damsel in distress to save!
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Epic vs Apple emails special - it's the Eurogamer News Cast!

Wow! Just... wow! What a week for video game news it's been. The Epic versus Apple trial kicked off this week and it turned out to be the headline generator we'd hoped for. In this week's show, which you can check out in the video below, Eurogamer news editor Tom Phillips, reporter Emma Kent and me deliver an Epic vs Apple emails special, digging into the detail behind this unprecedented peek behind the video game industry curtain.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

The Shape On The Ground Coming to Steam Next Month

The Shape On The Ground, billing itself as “not a game, in the traditional sense,” is coming to Steam next month, according to the official Twitter account. The Shape On The Ground states that it is a “short horror-themed first-person walking simulator experience” and more akin to a Tarot reading than a game per se. Developer and publisher Somewhat Software writes that it is a “personal space of introspection.” It will come to Steam on June 15 with some new features and content.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

You can grab three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1

You can try over 100 Xbox Game Pass games on your console, PC, and mobile devices for just $1. Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is normally only $1 for the first month when new subscribers sign up. Right now, that deal is three times as good as new subscribers can get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1. The deal is available now through the Microsoft Store.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Saints Row The Third Remastered Upgrades to PS5, Xbox Series Next Week

Volition announced that the Saints Row The Third remaster is getting a free upgrade. Starting next week, players will be able to play one of the most chaotic, fun games ever made on their PlayStation 5s and Xbox Series consoles. The upgrade rolls out on May 25 and features several visual improvements on top of the ones the remaster already brought.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

This Week On Xbox celebrates 20 years of Xbox, Mass Effect Legendary and more

In this week’s Xbox news episode of This Week On Xbox, Microsoft’s Major Nelson takes us through the celebrations of 20 years of Xbox as well as the release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and more. The Mass Effect Legendary Edition is a compilation of all the games in the Mass Effect trilogy including : Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. Mass Effect Legendary Edition contains single-player base content from all three titles and also includes almost all single-player downloadable content (DLC) that was originally released for each game, such as promotional weapons, armors, and packs.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Xbox Game Pass adds Slime Rancher on PC next week

Slime Rancher on PC plus SnowRunner for console, cloud and PC headline the next two weeks of Xbox Game Pass additions. SnowRunner arrives for all Xbox Game Pass platforms today - coincidentally the day it confirmed a £20.99 Year 2 Pass for even more post-launch content. PopCap puzzler Peggle 2...
Technologyonmsft.com

Microsoft's relationship with Xbox devs gets highlighted in Epic Games v. Apple trial

Microsoft briefly became the center of attention during the Epic Games v. Apple case as details regarding Xbox dev requirements surfaced through discovery. Over the past week and half, the discovery portion of the Epic Games v. Apple trial has surfaced information about Sony and CrossPlay, Microsoft and the multiplatform appearance of Game Pass, and what constitutes a game or gaming console.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Switch, Xbox and PS4 all outsold PS5 in the UK last month

There were fewer PlayStation 5 consoles sold in the UK in April than Switch, Xbox Series X/S and even PS4 consoles. The news, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz, further suggests that stock shortages are the major factor affecting next-gen console sales at this early stage in their life cycles. In all,...
Video Gamesblogdot.tv

Next Week on Xbox: May 17 to 21

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released ID@Xbox titles! Get more details on the games below and click their profiles for pre-order details when available (release dates are subject to change). Let’s jump in!