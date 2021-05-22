Carthage High School seniors carry on senior swim tradition

Carthage High School's Class of 2021 will graduate Friday, May 21 at 8 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium, the school announced this week. In the event of inclement weather, graduation ceremonies will be moved to the Performing Arts Center, with seating limited to the 10 tickets issued to each student. The school said if the ceremony was hosted in the PAC, it would be at capacity — meaning they would have to require all attendees wear face masks.