Carthage High School seniors carry on senior swim tradition
Carthage High School seniors followed the decades-old senior tradition of swimming across a small pond on campus Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a senior tradition, and I feel like senior year wouldn’t be complete without doing our senior traditions,” senior Madison Romero said. “Especially (because) corona took away a lot of the last year’s classes traditions, and we just want to fully go in and embrace all of our traditions again.”www.panolawatchman.com