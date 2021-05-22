newsbreak-logo
Carthage, TX

Carthage High School seniors carry on senior swim tradition

By Stella Wieser
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarthage High School seniors followed the decades-old senior tradition of swimming across a small pond on campus Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a senior tradition, and I feel like senior year wouldn’t be complete without doing our senior traditions,” senior Madison Romero said. “Especially (because) corona took away a lot of the last year’s classes traditions, and we just want to fully go in and embrace all of our traditions again.”

