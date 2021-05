I’ve made lots of lemon cakes over the years – simple ones baked in a loaf tin, round ones filled with lemon curd and covered in buttercream icing. I wanted to make one that was intensely lemony, a bit more grown-up than most. This is it. You don’t have to ice this cake – the icing does make it sweeter. If you prefer a more mouth-puckering lemon experience, dust the top with icing sugar before serving it and leave it at that.