ABERDEEN, SD (AberdeenWings.com) – The Aberdeen Wings have signed forward Jacob Bossé from Longueuil, QC, Canada to a tender. The 5’8” 180 lb. left-handed forward played for the Whitecourt Wolverines 18U AAA program of the AJHL this past season. In only seven total games, he had a goal and an assist. He spent the previous season with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the BCHL, where he had 16 goals and 17 assists in 47 games played. “Jacob is a highly skilled, great skating center man. He is known for his work ethic, his playmaking abilities and his touch around the net.” – Wings Head Coach/GM Scott Langer.