This might not seem like the usual BLT sandwich but it is a BLT Greek Style sandwich that you just might like. I have seen many versions of this sandwich and in the past, before becoming a Vegetarian I have tried a few myself. It’s definitely a go-to sandwich and a staple recipe in the American culture. Before becoming a Veggie I have tried my share of BLT sandwiches, simple, quick, and tasty. I mean what is a sandwich? You stack your favorite cold cuts, veggies, and spreads, right? In this sandwich, I like to use my blue cheese and greek yogurt spread. You can find the recipe on my blog.