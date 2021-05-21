Grilled Salmon With Tomato and Red Wine Butter

This short ingredient list and convenient prep time will have you adding grilled grouper to your regular rotation of weeknight meals. Follow these tips from our Test Kitchen for grilling success: Get the grill really hot, oil the grates, then use your grill brush to clean the grates. After placing fish on grates, leave them alone until you see a thin layer of opaque flesh on the grill side, then rotate or turn the fish. For best results, use a metal grill spatula. If grouper isn't available, striped bass is a very delicious alternative and the flavor and texture is much like grouper. Purchase the fish from your local fish market and ask your fishmonger to remove the skin for you; this can be tricky and you might lose a lot of the fish if you are not handy with a knife. Pair this grilled fish with some roasted potatoes and sautéed green beans or serve it over hot grits for a fun play on shrimp and grits. For a light meal, plate the grilled grouper on top of a seasonal green salad with fresh tomatoes. The caper dressing can be doubled and used as a salad dressing for greens or freshly boiled potatoes.