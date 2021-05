SHU Softball (32-14, 25-7): Seton Hill made it to the PSAC championship for the first time in program history but came up short against West Chester, losing the best-of-3 series in two games 15-2 and 4-2. In the first game of the championship series on Friday, the Griffins trailed just 3-0 after three innings but the Golden Rams scored six runs on six hits and three SHU errors to go in front 9-0. They went on to tack on six more runs in the seventh inning. Allison Kapoll went 2-for-4 with a home run. Seton Hill committed a season-high seven errors in the contest.