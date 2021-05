London has reopened. In fact, London was perennially open for the 25 years that I lived in the town before the pandemic hit. Hence there was no rush for me to rediscover the Capital even though it is an ever-changing metropolis. But Covid-19 has changed our perspective about wanting to escape to far-flung cities for a few days rather than being content to explore our own hometown. A few days ago, I took my son to see the Brent reservoir known as ‘the Welsh Harp’. It isn’t that far from my home but I got close to it only once, on a bike trip to Wembley.