Lakeland, FL

WEEKLY OFFERINGS: SALUTE TO VETERANS

The Ledger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKELAND CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CONNECTION: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, Cleveland Heights Country Club, 2900 Buckingham Ave., Lakeland, $22 inclusive. Men invited to this luncheon. Feature: Irene Dumas, author of “A Salute to Our Veterans.” Speaker: Gary Kosak, former Air Force pilot, “When you ask why, is there an answer?" Reservations and cancellations required by Sunday, May 30. Email mayersman@tampabay.rr.com or call Marty at 863-425-1390.

