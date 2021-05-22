newsbreak-logo
Smartphone-controlled implant the size of a pinky finger could cure jetlag

By Margi Murphy, San Francisco
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness travellers may one day be able to eliminate jet lag by simply tapping on a smartphone app which is connected to an under-skin implant that can manipulate their sleep pattern. Researchers at Northwestern University, Illinois have been handed $33m (£23.2m) from the US Defence Department's Defence Advanced Research Projects...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disorders#Jetlag#Drugs#Jet Lag#Connected Devices#Darpa#Northwestern University#Darpa#Living Pharmacy#Pinky Finger#Live Cells#Sluggishness#Wearers#Peptides#Everyday Consumers#Time#Adjustments#Working Hours#Frequent Travel#Business Travellers
