Smartphone-controlled implant the size of a pinky finger could cure jetlag

A dental implant, also known as an endosseous implant, is a surgical component that interfaces with the bone of the jaw or skull to support a dental prosthesis such as a crown, bridge or denture. It effectively replaces the root system of a tooth. The basis for modern dental implants is a biologic process called osseointegration. In which the implant, usually titanium, forms an intimate bond to bone. The implant is placed first so we can osseointegrate, and a dental prosthetic is added later. A variable amount of healing time is required for osseointegration before either the dental prosthetic is attached to the implant, when an abutment is placed which will hold a dental prosthetic. Success or failure of implants depends on the health of the person receiving the treatment. Drugs which affect the chances of osseointegration and the health of the tissues in the mouth. The amount of stress that will be put on the implant and fixture during normal function is also evaluated. Planning the position and number of implants is key to the long-term health of the prosthetic.