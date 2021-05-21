newsbreak-logo
Remembering Actor Charles Grodin / Delmark Records' Bob Koester

By Public Editor
NPR
 4 days ago

Actor Charles Grodin, of 'Midnight Run' and 'Heartbreak Kid' fame, died May 18. He was known for his deadpan humor and his ability to make even the most unpleasant characters likable and funny. He spoke with Terry Gross in 1989. Also, we remember Bob Koester, who died May 12. He was the founder of Delmark Records, which released records by blues and jazz artists, and he also operated the Jazz Record Mart in Chicago. He was a mentor and father figure for many Chicago musicians, and he was considered one of the major forces behind the blues revival in the mid '60s.

www.npr.org
