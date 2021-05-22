Tag Heuer's New Titanium Watch Celebrates 2021 Monaco Grand Prix

The longstanding partnership between IWC and Mercedes-AMG was launched back in 2004, making it one of the longest-running in the watch industry. To celebrate the 17 years long alliance based on a shared interest in performance engineering, the two brands have collaborated on a new Pilot’s Chronograph 43 mm with a titanium case – a first in the brand’s Pilot’s Watch collection. “IWC Schaffhausen and Mercedes-AMG share both a passion for performance and design, as well as a commitment to engineering excellence down to the smallest detail. Over the last 17 years of our partnership, IWC and AMG have shared exhilarating moments in motorsport and beyond, and we have created many lasting memories for our clients. Today we are proud to introduce Mercedes-AMG as a permanent feature of our Pilot‘s Watch Collection, starting with the Pilot‘s Watch Chronograph Edition “AMG,” explains Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen.