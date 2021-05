SALEM — One of the first cities in Massachusetts to mandate face masks outdoors was also the last to take it down. Following Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision last month to relax the state’s mask mandate, the city’s Board of Health voted unanimously Tuesday night to rescind its emergency order. It was the last Massachusetts community to have a mask mandate in place indefinitely after officials in Brookline voted last week to rescind its order effective May 21, per regional media reports.