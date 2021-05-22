newsbreak-logo
Linn County, IA

Gazette Daily News Podcast, May 22-23

Cover picture for the articleBe sure to subscribe to The Gazette Daily news podcast, or just tell your Amazon Alexa enabled device to “enable The Gazette Daily News skill" so you can get your daily briefing by simply saying “Alexa, what’s the news?. If you prefer podcasts, you can also find us on iTunes.

www.thegazette.com
Linn County, IAthegazette.com

Another Linn County gambling vote, but gaming has changed

Given all the talk this week about a Linn County gambling referendum this fall, I tried this past week to get in touch with Jonathan Swain. He’s president of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, the casino company leading a group of investors that holds all the cards when it comes to the possibility of a casino, someday, in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa surpasses 6,000 COVID-19 deaths

Iowa recorded six new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, reaching 6,006 total deaths because of the virus since the start of the pandemic. While the deaths surpassed another grim milestone, the seven-day average of cases hit 237, the lowest since April 20, 2020, and a continued drop for the fourth consecutive day.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa closing in on 38% of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Iowa saw 12,682 more residents fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of early Saturday afternoon, for a total of 1,207,455. That means 37.82 percent of all Iowans have received a full series of vaccinations against a virus that has claimed the lives of 6,000 Iowans in the past 14 months.
Cedar Rapids, IAlittlevillagemag.com

Mayor Brad Hart again modifies mask mandate in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart has further eased the mask mandate in Cedar Rapids to align with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC announced on Thursday that fully vaccinated individuals can stop wearing their masks indoors. This guidance comes two weeks after the CDC issued recommendations that relaxed mask-wearing outdoors for fully vaccinated people.
Linn County, IAthegazette.com

Gambling question on track for November vote in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn County voters should expect to face the question at the polls this November of whether to renew their permission to allow gambling, which would leave the door open for Cedar Rapids to try again to seek authorization from state regulators to build a casino. The Linn...
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Fourth annual Czech Village Blues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Linn County Blues Society is planning to hold the fourth Czech Village Blues on Saturday August 14, 2021 in the greenspace, south of the Czech Village neighborhood of Cedar Rapids, pending city approval. "We are excited to bring our first-rate show back to Czech Village...
Linn County, IAiowa.gov

Linn County Attorney Rules In Cedar Rapids Officer-Involved Shooting

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.
AdvocacyKCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Two cardboard-cutouts helped make a cross-country friendship. Iowa to distribute food assistance benefits to kids who qualify. The Iowa Department of Human Services and Department of Education will distribute food assistance benefits to kids who qualify.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa reports 100 new COVID-19 cases Monday, no new confirmed deaths

Iowa added 100 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the number of people in the state who have tested positive for the virus to 367,795, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Iowa’s seven-day average for cases was 311, the lowest seven-average recorded since June 22. VACCINATIONS. As of Monday...
Linn County, IAcbs2iowa.com

Linn County derecho tree debris self-haul site to close May 16

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The self-haul drop-off site for derecho tree debris from unincorporated Linn County will close permanently at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Linn County opened the site, located at Wickiup Hill Learning Area, 10260 Morris Hills Road in Toddville, for residents of...
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa adds 299 virus cases, four deaths

Iowa added 299 new COVID-19 cases and four new, confirmed deaths Tuesday. The new numbers bring the state’s totals to 368,094 cases and 5,989 deaths, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. The state’s seven-day average for new cases was 300 as of Tuesday, and the average for deaths...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Groups to launch anti-stigma campaign after spike in opioid deaths in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local organizations that deal with substance abuse-related matters will be launching new initiatives to help combat opioid deaths in Iowa, according to officials. The Area Substance Abuse Council and the Linn County Board of Health Opioid Steering Committee will be utilizing funding from a grant...
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

CRCSD and ICCSD hold vaccination clinics for high school students

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — High school students from Cedar Rapids and Iowa City Community school district have the opportunity to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, ICCSD held it's first clinic at each of the four high schools. Students 16 and older had to sign a consent form in order to get the shot.