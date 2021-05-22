newsbreak-logo
Their lives haven’t changed since getting vaccinated. This is their new normal

Cover picture for the articleFor all the people who are clamoring to get back out in the world post-vaccine, there are plenty who are saying, “nope, we aren’t ready.”. Even with science of the vaccine on their side — and liberating new CDC guidance on masks issued last week — it’s about what people are comfortable doing.

Public Healthgotowncrier.com

Getting Back To Our ‘New Normal’ Is Not As Easy As I Expected

Ahhhhhh, breathe deeply. In. Out. In. Out. You know what that is? Air! Air flowing freely, unobstructed by cotton, polyester or polypropylene. Air that is carrying all sorts of dust, germs and allergens. But because, as a caring and conscientious person, you’ve been vaccinated, you don’t even have to worry about the C-word.
Snohomish County, WAHeraldNet

Fueled by vaccines, a return to normal is getting closer

EVERETT — A week ago, Snohomish County was in jeopardy of falling back to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan. Now, the county’s 300,000 fully vaccinated residents can be mask-free in many public settings, and Gov. Jay Inslee plans to drop most COVID restrictions on businesses no later than June 30, amid new guidance from public health experts.
Societyjcsentinel.com

Times have changed since last year

We went to the Catfish Festival on Saturday. As I pushed little sister’s stroller, with Mama and the Boy walking behind us, I looked around and laughed to myself. Maybe it wasn’t so much a laugh as it was a sigh. This time last year I wouldn’t have been caught dead there. All those people. There wouldn’t have been enough hand sanitizer or face masks in the world.
Public HealthMarin Independent Journal

Maybe ‘normal’ wasn’t as normal as it should have been

“This glass has lipstick on it,” the server said through the drink window. I smiled, because I have not heard that in more than a year, and then I frowned, because scrubbing industrial-strength lipstick off of glasses is a real pain. All glasses in a restaurant must be washed with...
Home & GardenArkansas Online

A busy, almost normal week

This past week has been a whirl of activities. In addition to some serious gardening, weekly walks with Beth, we bought a new truck. (so I can haul more plants, and Clay can haul wood working things), our freezer died and we got a new one (bringing it home in the new truck) and we started to entertain more openly. My family and most of my friends have all been vaccinated, so we are finally able to get together again, face-to-face. While mask mandates are easing up, I for one, continue to wear one in public places--who knows who has and hasn't been vaccinated. I really don't mind it, and I would rather be safe than sorry. My friends and family are fully vaccinated, and we are finally hugging, and being together without masks. I have always loved being around people and huge gatherings, entertaining and being surrounded by people. Covid times were tough on me. While we haven't had any huge parties, we are taking baby steps and getting together in groups. For the past year, I was very cautious and followed the guidelines, but I never totally stopped seeing the folks in "my bubble" (immediate family and close friends) but we did wear masks around each other. If I had a friend or two to dinner, we spread out at the table, but now we can eat like normal and we are not wearing masks in our homes. Hallelujah!
Mental HealthWTAX

Many find return to ‘normal’ after covid-19 unsettling, experts say

Last week the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks at many indoor and outdoor locations, but not everyone felt only relief about the announcement. Mental Health experts said in a HealthDay Now interview that the COVID-19 pandemic has left a lasting mark on people’s psyches, and people will be struggling with lingering worry for some time to come. Psychotherapist Sherry Amatenstein says, “We lived for over a year with such fear and such uncertainty. Your body doesn’t know what to do. Our cues are all mixed up. Suddenly what was [forbidden] is supposed to be OK again. How do you react?” Dr. Vivian Pender says everyone is dealing with their pandemic year through a process very similar to the stages of grief as they deal with the shock and denial of the pandemic’s many impacts on their lives. The experts say many people will ease back into regular life along with the “pod” of friends and family they’ve limited themselves to seeing during the pandemic. The experts also agree that the pandemic also had a silver lining or two—for example, you likely gained some things in your life you didn’t have before, including some much-needed perspective. (UPI)
Charlotte, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Teens excited to get back to normal after getting COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE – Teenagers receiving their first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this week were excited about the prospect of their lives returning to normal. Atrium Health and Novant Health both began vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the vaccine for the age group May 12.
How To Set and Maintain Your Boundaries About COVID-19 Precautions, Even After Getting Vaccinated

With many folks filling their social calendars to the brim in light of updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stating that in many situations, fully vaccinated folks can live life mask-free, it’s totally natural if this grand re-opening of sorts for gathering in groups is leaving you feeling some pangs of social skittishness. Unfortunately, it’s also expected to see some eye-rolling backlash to post-quarantine social anxiety and fear of COVID-19 from people who don’t understand why you’re still concerned… especially after you’re vaccinated. Well, hang tight, friend. You don’t owe explanations to anyone, and, in fact, the threshold of real-life reentry can be an excellent exercise in how to set and maintain your boundaries.
Kidserienewsnow.com

Parents React to Children Getting Vaccinated

In the past week, the CDC announced that it's safe to vaccinate children against Covid-19. They also declared that people no longer need to wear masks if they are vaccinated. So, we wanted to know if the latest information is changing parent's opinions about getting their children vaccinated. We asked...
Relationship AdviceWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: Any harm in ‘my house, my rules’ as the last word on unmarrieds sharing rooms?

Dear Carolyn: I am religious and generally conservative. A good friend who is a “free spirit” commented on the fact that I do not allow my son, 24, and his longtime girlfriend to sleep together in my house, saying this could contribute to delaying his becoming a fully functioning adult. He lives at home, is working on finding a job but has no prospects at the moment. His girlfriend also lives with her parents. And just to give you a fuller picture, I have another son who lives with his girlfriend of many years, and I do not allow them to sleep together when they visit, either.
Relationshipswccq.com

Are You Like Normal People, or Are You Weird?

Group Of Teenagers Sharing Text Message On Mobile Phones. Would you say you’re a normal person, or are you weird and different?. A recent study found we’re twice as likely to say that we’re NOT like other people. 48% agreed with the statement, “Most people are NOT like me” ....
Sacramento, CAabc10.com

'It wasn't that hard to decide' | Young COVID-19 vaccine volunteers hope to help life get back to normal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State officials say California is nearing approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for its 2.1 million children ages 12 to 15. Nationally and in California, the shots are set to begin Thursday after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations Wednesday for using the two-dose vaccine in children as young as 12.
CelebritiesThrive Global

“Strangers Are Just Friends You Haven’t Met Yet” a.k.a. Blessed Too

The year is 2016. I’m supposed to speak at the New York Public Library in fifteen minutes, but they are running early, so when I see the woman who hired me pacing, I swipe my credit card in the cab, grab my bag, and don’t look back. I don’t look back to see my iPad left behind on the seat next to me. It was a gift with my name engraved on it. It’s the place where I do all my writing. I have no receipt or Medallion number.…
Relationship AdviceKevinMD.com

Can people really change?

An excerpt from Connect: Building Exceptional Relationships with Family, Friends, and Colleagues. We believe that people can change. We couldn’t have stayed in the business we’re in for this many decades if we hadn’t seen it happen repeatedly. People might find it challenging and may not want to change at a particular moment in time, but that’s different than not being capable of it.