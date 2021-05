It was a relationship that began decades ago. When an 11-year-old girl saw a commercial for dish soap that didn’t quite track with her and decided to do something about it. Now, 28 years later, Archewell Foundation announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have partnered with Procter & Gamble to build better communities. And I don’t know about you but I’m getting a little choked up imagining how 11-year-old Meghan Markle would react if she knew.