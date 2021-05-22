C&N donates $800K to area organizations that offer educational opportunities
C&N, an independent community bank with branches in Bucks County, recently donated $800,000 to several area educational improvement, scholarship and pre-kindergarten scholarship organizations under the state's Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program. Organizations awarded grants that serve residents in Bucks, Montgomery and surrounding counties include:. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks...www.buckscountycouriertimes.com