newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucks County, PA

C&N donates $800K to area organizations that offer educational opportunities

buckscountycouriertimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC&N, an independent community bank with branches in Bucks County, recently donated $800,000 to several area educational improvement, scholarship and pre-kindergarten scholarship organizations under the state's Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program. Organizations awarded grants that serve residents in Bucks, Montgomery and surrounding counties include:. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks...

www.buckscountycouriertimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Plumstead Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Bucks County, PA
Society
Bucks County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Community Schools#Free Schools#Area Schools#International Community#Education And Schools#C N#Lakeside Youth Services#The Pathway School#Center School#Bristol Riverside Theatre#Heritage Conservancy#Bucks County Free Library#Ymca Of Bucks County#Valuable Opportunities#Jewish Day Schools#Ceo#Branches#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Education
News Break
Charities
Related
New Britain, PAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Corinne Sikora Wellness & Support Center partners with Organnons to offer nutrition, food to cancer patients

Main St. Missions, the nonprofit that supports the Corinne Sikora Wellness and Support Center, has secured a partnership with Organnons Natural Market, to provide healthy nutritional offerings at the to patients receiving treatment at the center. The Corinne Sikora Wellness and Support Center is a 5,000-square-foot cancer center dedicated to...
Bucks County, PAtimespub.com

NAACP Bucks County George Floyd Memorial Vigil on May 25th

On May 25th, former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, along with three other officers, knelt on the neck and back of George Floyd for 9 minutes and 29 seconds until he eventually succumbed to death. The officers had been called to the scene by a store clerk who reported that George Floyd had allegedly passed a counterfeit $20 bill. Months of protest and demands for police reform followed the heinous act, which was caught on video. On April 20th, Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges for the murder of George Floyd. The guilty verdict is the spark that many hope will lead to systemic change.
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Bucks County, PAtheintell.com

YMCA of Bucks County announces completion of expanded Doylestown facility

The YMCA of Bucks County in Doylestown recently celebrated the completion of the facility’s expansion that added nearly 12,000 square feet to the fitness center. The 17-month project added a large spin room, additional program space, universal locker room and 6,000-square-foot second floor. It included a new HVAC system, UV-C air-sanitizing units, no-touch doors, and additional touch-free water bottle fillers to address current COVID-19 safety concerns.
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Washington Crossing, PABucksLocalNews.com

PAWS ON THE PATH: First-ever virtual walk, run, hike or roll event to benefit Boris & Natasha’s Fund

WASHINGTON CROSSING >> The Crossings Animal Society (CAS), Inc., a nonprofit, no-kill animal welfare organization, will hold its first-ever virtual fundraiser. Participants can walk, run, hike or roll (for dog lovers who use a wheelchair) to raise pledge money for CAS’s Boris & Natasha’s Fund, which assists with the cost of life-sustaining veterinary care for dogs and cats in the community. The goal is to raise $25,000.
Bucks County, PAtheintell.com

12 local students honored by DAR Washington Crossing Chapter

The Washington Crossing Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized local students at its annual Youth Awards Ceremony held virtually April 17. Two Eagle Scouts from Bucks County Council Troop 29, of Newtown, received the DAR Community Service Award in recognition of their troop leadership and respective Eagle Scout projects.
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa.'s largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot.
Pennsylvania StateState College

Lion Shrine, Pennsylvania State University Sign to Undergo Renovations

Two popular on-campus Penn State landmarks will close next month to receive renovations and landscaping improvements. The Nittany Lion Shrine and Pennsylvania State University near Beaver Stadium will close for about four weeks starting June 1. A new walkway will be installed outside the shrine, while renovations at the Pennsylvania State University sign will provide accessible walkway upgrades and new landscaping.
Lycoming County, PASun-Gazette

Lycoming College holds commencement for 173rd graduating class

The bells at Lycoming College’s Clarke Chapel rang out the hour as the Oliver Sterling Metzler Gate opened and members of the 173rd graduating class passed through them in a time-honored tradition, beginning the end of a senior year for the students that had been anything but traditional. Presiding over...
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Bucks for Kids receives $1,400 donation from Makefield Women’s Association

Bucks for Kids was presented a $1,400 donation from Makefield Women’s Association. Although the organization could not hold its annual Designer Bag Bingo, members rallied together and raised money in other ways for distribution to the charitable organization. With the Makefield Women’s Association contribution, kids and teens served by Bucks...
Pennsylvania Statetricountyindependent.com

Pennsylvania unemployment: State's extended benefits program ends, claims shift to federal program for now

Roughly 7,000 Pennsylvanians receiving extended unemployment benefits are moving out of a state program and into a federal one that expires later this year. The Department of Labor & Industry’s extended unemployment program for individuals receiving state unemployment benefits ended Saturday. The process to move them to the federal program began Sunday.
Pennsylvania Statebuckscountycouriertimes.com

Vaccinated travelers look to Pennsylvania vacations to break quarantine

The newly inoculated have already flocked to the feather beds, fireplaces, and riverside suites at the Bridgeton House boutique hotel in Upper Black Eddy, along the Delaware River in Bucks County. At Bridgeton and other resorts across the state, family gatherings and weddings postponed by the pandemic have now been...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. teachers union president wants to see students back in the classroom in 2021-22

The head of Pennsylvania’s largest teacher union is making it clear that he believes districts can return to in-person instruction safely in the 2021-22 school year. With the end of the current school year approaching and thoughts turning to students’ return in the fall, Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey is encouraging districts to make face-to-face instruction in accordance with the health and safety recommendations of state and national health experts a top priority in the next school year.