EMS Kid Strong Event at Fort Stevenson

North Dakota health officials have reported 85 new coronavirus cases statewide. Active cases fell slightly to 768. The active cases have trended downward in recent weeks, hovering around 800 the past few days. More than 1,000 cases were generally active in April at any given point in time. The state’s coronavirus death toll held steady at1,504. Thirty-four people are hospitalized in North Dakota due to COVID-19. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have fallen considerably since they peaked at 332 in mid-November. There were two new positive cases in Grand Forks County. Nearly 44% of residents are fully vaccinated. Vaccinations statewide have slowed considerably in recent weeks.