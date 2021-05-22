newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garrison, ND

EMS Kid Strong Event at Fort Stevenson

Minot Daily News
 5 days ago

The Garrison-Max Ambulance is hosting their annual EMS Kid Strong Event at Fort Stevenson State Park on Saturday, May 22, from 4-7 p.m. in the Garrison Bay Marina. The event features the Garrison-Max Ambulance, Garrison Memorial Hospital, Garrison Fire & Rescue, North Dakota Highway Patrol, McLean County Sheriff’s Department, North Dakota Game & Fish Department, Fort Stevenson State Park Rangers, Northstar Criticair, and Sanford AirMed. The event offers many fun activities for kids including bike rodeo, bounce houses, and door prizes.

www.minotdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Garrison, ND
County
Mclean County, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Fire#Ems Kid Strong Event#Garrison Fire Rescue#Cdc#State Park Annual Pass#Bike Rodeo#Garrison Max Ambulance#Event Activities#Kids#Fun#Door Prizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Mccook County, SDdrgnews.com

North Dakota woman identified as person killed in McCook County, SD, crash

A Cando, N.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash west of Canistota. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2013 Ford Taurus was westbound on 261st Street and did not stop for a posted stop sign. It collided in the intersection with a 2005 Chevy Suburban that was southbound on U.S. Highway 81.
Fargo, NDNY Daily News

One dead after incident at federal courthouse in North Dakota

A person died Monday after an incident inside a courtroom at the federal courthouse in Fargo, N.D., according to the U.S. Marshals. A witness told Valley News Live that it appeared that a man pulled a pen or shank out after a verdict was read and slit his throat around 2 p.m.
Newfolden, MNKNOX News Radio

Newfolden man bites ND trooper, faces multiple charges

A Newfolden (MN) man faces multiple charges — including DUI — after kicking two North Dakota state troopers… biting another… and later escaping custody before being recaptured. The North Dakota State Patrol says, around 8:30 this (Mon) morning, a trooper tried to stop a southbound SUV that was going 95...
Bismarck, NDJamestown Sun

Vaccination rates stall among young in North Dakota

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 31. TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 707. TOTAL...
Politicsagupdate.com

North Dakota CattleWomen to celebrate 70th anniversary

The North Dakota CattleWomen (NDCW) are planning a special convention in 2021 for their 70th anniversary. The organization’s state meeting will be held June 11-12 in Mandan at the Comfort Inn and Suites. “We are celebrating 70 years of our organization forming as a group and supporting the beef industry...
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

North Dakota Outdoors: Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum has proclaimed May 16-22 as Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week in North Dakota. Mike Anderson explains in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors. North Dakota has seen in increase in aquatic nuisance species in the last decade, yet the state remains in...
Grand Forks County, NDKNOX News Radio

COVID-19 active cases continue to fall in ND

North Dakota health officials have reported 85 new coronavirus cases statewide. Active cases fell slightly to 768. The active cases have trended downward in recent weeks, hovering around 800 the past few days. More than 1,000 cases were generally active in April at any given point in time. The state’s coronavirus death toll held steady at1,504. Thirty-four people are hospitalized in North Dakota due to COVID-19. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have fallen considerably since they peaked at 332 in mid-November. There were two new positive cases in Grand Forks County. Nearly 44% of residents are fully vaccinated. Vaccinations statewide have slowed considerably in recent weeks.
Bismarck, NDThe Dickinson Press

Active cases continue to fall in North Dakota, zero new deaths reported

BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Saturday, May 15. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 85. TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 768. TOTAL...
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Indian Education Program in Fargo and West Fargo Schools

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A bill that requires all North Dakota schools to teach Native American history, culture, and treaty rights recently passed the North Dakota state senate. “I think it’s a very good step in the right direction for the state of North Dakota for the tribal and state...
Minot Daily News

Supervisor talks Lake Sakakawea

RIVERDALE — Walleye spawning operations were recently completed on Lake Sakakawea with eggs transported to the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery for incubation and hatching. Dave Fryda, Riverdale, North Dakota Game and Fish Department Missouri River System supervisor, visited with The Minot Daily News about the walleye spawn and the overall status of Lake Sakakawea.
Mclean County, NDKFYR-TV

McLean County Sheriff’s Office’s retired K-9 dies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The McLean County Sheriff’s Office says their retired K-9, Chance, has died. According to the department’s Facebook page, Chance joined the department in 2010 and made his first drug bust within the first few days on patrol. Chance and his handler Cpl. Justin Cote-Kanning quickly became...
Garrison, NDPosted by
US 103.3

New Fish Cleaning Station In Garrison

According to KFYR-TV, Garrison North Dakota now has a new fish cleaning station for anyone to use. The Game and Fish teamed up with another group and they paid for 75 percent of the project. The fish cleaning station cost around $175,000. The building has heating and air conditioning, a bathroom, and a fish grinding table, and a washing station.
Garrison, NDMinot Daily News

Honoring veterans

Members of the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Garrison started making patriotic quilts several months ago to give to veterans as a way to honor and thank them for their service. Last Monday, Mary Kohler, a Guild member from Benedict, presented, on behalf of the Quilt Guild, a red, white and blue quilt to John Sinn, a World War II veteran from Minot. The quilt was made by Quilt Guild member Linda Burgeson of Douglas.
Times-Online

Help Wanted

WANTED: GARRISON, ND-Economic Development Coordinator, $15-$20 per hour. Submit letter of interest with employment history to: GAIA, PO BOX 445 Garrison, ND 58540 or go to garrisonnd.com for more information.