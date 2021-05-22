EMS Kid Strong Event at Fort Stevenson
The Garrison-Max Ambulance is hosting their annual EMS Kid Strong Event at Fort Stevenson State Park on Saturday, May 22, from 4-7 p.m. in the Garrison Bay Marina. The event features the Garrison-Max Ambulance, Garrison Memorial Hospital, Garrison Fire & Rescue, North Dakota Highway Patrol, McLean County Sheriff’s Department, North Dakota Game & Fish Department, Fort Stevenson State Park Rangers, Northstar Criticair, and Sanford AirMed. The event offers many fun activities for kids including bike rodeo, bounce houses, and door prizes.www.minotdailynews.com