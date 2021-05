Perhaps you've noticed Mint Mobile's humorous ads featuring Ryan Reynolds, and you've wondered whether you should give this quirky carrier a shot. Mint Mobile is a prepaid carrier that offers customers affordable cell phone plans on T-Mobile's vast 4G LTE and 5G network at a lower cost when you sign up up for three, six, or 12-month terms. If you want to put the carrier up to the test before committing, Mint Mobile is willing to send you a free Mint Mobile SIM card to try out during a free 7-day trial. To sign up for the trial and get your complimentary SIM card, all you have to do is follow these simple steps.