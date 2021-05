Traffic may be dramatically reduced in the centre of Paris by 2022 through a plan to make the city “greener, more peaceful and safer”.The scheme being proposed by the city council would ban people from driving through four central districts to make way for cyclists, pedestrians and public transport.The pedestrianisation would cover an area stretching from Bastille in the east to the Tuileries in the west, and including both banks of the Seine and part of St Germain.The council said the scheme will create a “less polluted, greener, more peaceful and safer city”.The plan follows a number of green initiatives...