22 May The Best Trips In Europe For 2021

Predicting what travel will be like and what trips in Europe you’ll be able to take in 2021 is something no one can do with absolute certainty. Travelling again will allow us to find ourselves, and feel this unprecedented joy of arriving at a new destination and facing new challenges and brand new experiences. That is something we have indeed all been deprived of this past year. And while we have all begun to make our first plans for where we want to go (Chanel and Stevo, for example, are currently planning some African bush adventures while Stevo recovers), the following European destinations seem to have already caught the eyes of travellers.