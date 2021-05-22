newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

22 May The Best Trips In Europe For 2021

By Guest Writer
howfarfromhome.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePredicting what travel will be like and what trips in Europe you’ll be able to take in 2021 is something no one can do with absolute certainty. Travelling again will allow us to find ourselves, and feel this unprecedented joy of arriving at a new destination and facing new challenges and brand new experiences. That is something we have indeed all been deprived of this past year. And while we have all begun to make our first plans for where we want to go (Chanel and Stevo, for example, are currently planning some African bush adventures while Stevo recovers), the following European destinations seem to have already caught the eyes of travellers.

howfarfromhome.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Tourism#Travel Company#European Travel#Tourist Destinations#Travellers#African#Instagram#Italian#Salento#Nordic#Mostar#Savoy#Chanel Stevo#Tiktok#Pinterest#The Hffh Shop#Kravice Falls#Trips#Challenging Routes#Southern Sweden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Skiing
Place
Europe
News Break
Travel
Country
Portugal
Related
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

The 7 best road trips in Vietnam

With misty mountain passes in the north, bumpy rice field-flanked tracks in the south and glorious coastal highways stretching along its spine, Vietnam just begs to be explored on four or – more commonly – two wheels. With more than 61 million motorbikes for just over 96 million people, scooters...
Books & LiteratureDaily Gate City

You'll take the best trip ever 'This Summer'

This summer is going to be the best one ever. You’ve got dozens of things planned: time with friends and family, a weekend getaway or two, cookouts, parades, a neighborhood party, your schedule is packed already. Yep, this will be a summer you’ll never forget; as in the new novel, “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner, that alone could be a good thing or a bad thing.
Relationshipscntraveler.com

The Best Vacations for Kids at Every Age: A Trip Guide for Parents

For those of us who live to travel, making sure we raise Good Global Citizens is maybe even more important than sending them to a Good College. Did we just say that out loud? But during the darkest hours of new parenthood when you can hardly remember to brush your teeth, that fantasy of trekking through the Himalayas with bouncing baby on your back feels about as plausible as learning how to play the cello at 40. And suddenly the old adage you thought would never apply to you starts to make sense: The days, especially those early sleepless ones, are long and the years, between Little League and prom night, are short.
Lifestylelonelyplanet.com

The 10 best road trips in Germany

Germany is a wonderful country to drive around, and its roads are excellent. The country’s pride and joy is its famous 6835-mile (11,000km) network of autobahns, but it also boasts eons of history, jaw-dropping landscapes and a huge variety of outdoor activities to get you to stop the car and stretch your legs.
LifestyleWashington Post

Booking a Europe trip this summer? Here are 6 things to expect.

After a year of restricted access to Europe, Americans are anticipating a fuller return travel to the continent as early as this month. A recent wave of promising news has fueled traveler optimism. According to data from the travel booking app Hopper, searches for airfare to Europe spiked 47 percent...
LifestyleSFGate

A PCH Road Trip Led by One of the World's Best Boutique Hotels Will Sell Out in 3, 2...

Ever dream of motoring up the PCH … while staying with one of the world’s coolest hotels?. Hoxton — the brand behind some of the best-designed hotels in London, Amsterdam, Williamsburg and beyond — has debuted an extension of last summer’s pandemic-motivated Camp Hox. Last August, instead of booking into the brand’s debut hotel in East London, guests could grab a tent-for-two on the lawn of an 18th-century English country estate, Eynsham Hall, a hotel and conference center temporarily reconfigured as a glamp site.
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Accor ALL Europe Double Points May 24 – June 30, 2021

Accor has launched a new bonus promotion for stays in Europe between May 24 – June 30, 2021. Accor Live Limitless (ALL) members can earn double points for up to four stays booked after registering for this offer May 17 – June 6. You can access this offer on Accor’s...
Musicclassical-music.com

Europe’s best classical music festivals: what’s on this year?

A festival dedicated to Schubert was the brainchild of German baritone Hermann Prey and, enhanced by the tranquil Austrian countryside, it’s expanded to some 80-plus concerts spanning lieder, chamber music and piano recitals. Pianist Alfred Brendel shares thoughts on ‘Goethe and Music’, the Dover and Pavel Haas string quartets team up for the Mendelssohn Octet, and bass-baritone Christian Gerhaher sings an all-Schubert programme.
TravelTravelPulse

Europe May Relax Travel Restrictions: Vaccinated Visitors Would Be Welcome

The European Union on Wednesday took a step toward relaxing tourism travel for visitors from outside the bloc, with EU ambassadors agreeing on measures to allow fully vaccinated visitors in. Associated Press says they also agreed to relax the criteria for nations to be considered a safe country, from which...
Niagara, NYniagaranow.com

After The Pandemic: Taking that anniversary trip to Europe

Now that more and more people are getting vaccinated and there is finally a clear pathway out of this pandemic, we will periodically check in with different Niagara-on-the-Lake residents to see how COVID-19 has affected their lives – and what their hopes and dreams are for when things return to normal.
Businessprweek.com

PRWeek Global Awards Winners 2021 - Best Agency: Europe (outside UK)

Known as Llorente y Cuenca until 2019, LLYC’s European operations in Barcelona, Madrid and Lisbon are now supplemented by a growing Americas business with 13 offices in 11 countries including the US. LLYC’s office in home country Spain and neighbouring Portugal together employ nearly 250 of the company’s 600 global...
TravelKTEN.com

2021 France Travel Guide In Visiting Paris & Nice

Originally Posted On: https://assist-ant.com/2021-france-travel-guide-in-visiting-paris-nice/. If you’re ready to plan your next European trip, this 2021 France travel guide is exactly what you need. Click here for all the best spots to hit in France. France is the most visited country in the world and with good reason. With beautiful cities,...
Travelcaribbeantoday.com

Masks, Cruising and The Return to Europe

TAMPA, Fla., – New travel opportunities and destinations seem to be emerging by the day, especially for Americans with a desire for international travel. Wednesday, the European Union agreed to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions, which would allow Americans to more easily visit top destinations like Athens, London, Paris and Amsterdam. A specific date has yet to be determined.
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

TUI scraps trips to amber countries until late June

TUI Group has cancelled trips to a number of red and amber list destinations out of the UK until late next month. The holiday giant will no longer be offering departures to Mexico, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Turkey, Egypt, Cape Verde, Morocco, Tunisia and Bulgaria until at least June 27th.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Ireland ‘to lift 14-day quarantine for UK holidaymakers’

Ireland is tipped to announce later this week that it will lift its 14-day quarantine for UK holidaymakers, according to the Telegraph. The newspaper also said that the Irish tourist board is expected to launch a multimillion-pound marketing campaign to encourage visitors. All Britons currently arriving from the UK mainland...
Healthbcfocus.com

People vaccinated outside Europe will be able to come to Spain from May 20

Summer is already in sight. Proof of this is the traditional presentation of the Ministry of the Tourism Campaign. In this presentation, Minister Reyes Maroto announced that people vaccinated outside Europe will be able to come to our country from May 20. This is the most immediate measure to boost the summer tourist campaign.
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

Four Seasons Announces 2022 Private Jet Itineraries

For discerning travelers planning ahead, leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts unveils an all-new Uncharted Discovery Private Jet itinerary for 2022, exploring the wonders of Antarctica, the majesty of Machu Picchu, the booming arts scene of Bogotá, and the vibrant flavors of Buenos Aires, alongside the return of the beloved World of Adventures journey.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

May 25 Bonus Offer Highlight: ALL Accor Live Limitless – Triple points for summer stays in Europe

Triple ALL Rewards Points & Night for stays at participating Accor Hotels in Europe. Full details and online booking. Book by May 31 for stays Jul 5 – Sep 5, 21. Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia , Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.