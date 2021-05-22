newsbreak-logo
Books & Literature

British author publishes first biography of 17th century Eastern Shore settler

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA first-time English author has released the first biography of Henry Bagwell, an historically important early settler of the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Ten years ago, Margaret Rice set out to research the genealogy of her family, the Chappell family of Exeter, who were prominent during the reign of Elizabeth I. The trail took an unexpected turn. Rice’s discovery of a marriage of Johane Chappell to a David Bagwell and the birth of Henry Bagwell in 1589 led to the previously untold story of Henry’s voyage to the new colony of Virginia in 1609, on the Sea Venture, the flagship of the fleet called the “Third Supply.”

