Pablo Hernandez penned an emotional letter to Leeds supporters after saying an emotional farewell during Sunday’s 3-1 win over West Brom at Elland Road. The legendary Spaniard will leave Elland Road when his contract expires at the end of June and started his final match against the Baggies on the final day of the Premier Lague campaign. Hernandez has been an outstanding presence in the Leeds squad since arriving 2016.