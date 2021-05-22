VIDEO | Pilot said he did his best as engine failed and landed in farm field in Newburg

May is National Bike Month! It’s finally that time of year to pump up those tires, strap on your helmet and roll onto one of Wisconsin’s scenic bicycle trails! With a beautifully diverse landscape, Wisconsin offers ample opportunities for trail biking, mountain biking and road biking throughout the state! Wisconsin actually has a deep-rooted history when it comes to biking. We have two of the world’s leading bicycle companies right in our backyard Trek and Pacific Cycle. Wisconsin was the first state in the country to convert a railroad bed into a bicycle trail, offering miles of smooth and level riding. Wisconsin’s great road biking ties back to the dairy industry. Some of the state’s first rural roads were paved to make it less likely for the glass milk bottles to break in transit. These hilly and winding country roads now make for some of the most tranquil and scenic road biking routes. Not to mention there are thousands of miles of great off-road bike trails to explore throughout Wisconsin. Before embarking on your biking adventures this spring, be sure to check out the all new Wisconsin Trail Report at TravelWisconsin.com/TrailReport! The Wisconsin Trail Report lists current conditions for hiking and biking trail networks throughout the state. To further help plan your outing, the Wisconsin Trail Report lists the current weather forecast for the area, along with listings of nearby dining and lodging options to rest and replenish at after the ride!