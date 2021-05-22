newsbreak-logo
Newburg, WI

VIDEO | Pilot said he did his best as engine failed and landed in farm field in Newburg

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 22, 2021 – Newburg, WI – “Pretty shortly after Milwaukee I noticed engine problems. Loss of power and tried to make it to West Bend but I just couldn’t.”. Pilot Vincent Duncan Callender of Chicago picked a bean field just east of CTH M and Newark Road to safely land his plane on Friday afternoon, May 21, 2021.

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com
