newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Fitness Specialist Sandesh Deshmukh Becomes Brand Ambassador of Fit PCMC Drive

By Joesph S. Cooper
theubj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBodybuilder Sandesh Deshmukh becomes the brand ambassador of the Fit PCMC Drive. Having earned a gold medal in bodybuilding, Sandesh was also awarded a ‘Pune Shree’ and ‘Maharashtra Shree’ title last year. Following his passion for bodybuilding, Sandesh never sidelined his studies. He gave his full attention to his engineering...

theubj.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brand Ambassador#Cricket#Bodybuilding#The Fit Pcmc Drive#Pcmc#Ani Theprtree#Kolhapur#Diet Food#Weights#Love#Bouncer#Asia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Gold
News Break
Workouts
Related
Workoutsbarbend.com

Rogue Fitness Announces New Fitness Challenge — “The Bella Complex”

Rogue Fitness’ monthly fitness challenges have tested the endurance, grip strength, stamina, and heart rates of willing participants. Most recently, the “Pump-N-Row Challenge” featured a combination of the bench press and rowing machine, and saw top tier CrossFit athletes like 2020 CrossFit Games bronze medalist Kari Pearce rise to the top. For the month of May, Rogue Fitness is going to challenge competitors to find their max weight of the following barbell complex they’ve deemed “The Bella Complex”:
WorkoutsPosted by
Upworthy

This fitness influencer is winning hearts on the internet with his wholesome approach to getting fit

Getting fit is often seen as a daunting task. Fitness influencers and trainers are always telling us, "no pain, no gain." That we need to do a certain amount of exercise to feel like we deserve to eat the food we love. Getting fitness tips from experts who've been through the grueling exercises already, to get to the point where they can do the workouts with ease may feel like we are not good enough. And sometimes what we need more than screaming motivational quotes is gentle hand-holding, to be told that everything takes time, including being able to do one full push up.
EntertainmentTravel Weekly

TV presenter Simon Reeve becomes Kuoni brand ambassador

Television presenter and author Simon Reeve has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Kuoni, with an initial focus on sustainability and adventure travel. In his new role for the operator, he will host customer events, write exclusive articles and blogs and make appearances at staff conferences. Reeve said: “Kuoni...
Businessjayski.com

Hailie Deegan partners with Horizon Brands as brand ambassador

Horizon Brands, LLC, parent company of automotive brands TYPE S and PROJECT X, has signed an exclusive partnership with NASCAR Truck Series star Hailie Deegan. Deegan will join Ford and Monster Energy teammates Vaughn Gittin Jr., Chelsea DeNofa, and Loren Healy on the fast-growing roster of dynamic ambassadors signed to Horizon Brands.
WorkoutsMindBodyGreen

This Fitness Brand Is Making Connections Between Motherhood & Marathons

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The pandemic has brought a wide array of unprecedented challenges to the world—and that certainly applies to moms, whose roles became even more complex than ever.
Workoutspaleomg.com

Functional Fitness For Everyone

I have been in love with fitness for a long time now and I’ve been lucky enough to work with many different women, from many different backgrounds, and all of them have very different bodies. When fitness really began it’s boom years ago, it felt very much like a one-size-fits-all approach. The programming felt like it was made for one person, the gyms felt like they were made for one type of individual, and even the activewear felt extremely limiting. But we are finally moving past that. Women are speaking up, speaking out, and showing the world that everyone deserves a workout that gives them purpose, drive, and a sense of community. And the more every woman is represented withint the fitness community, the more people will begin to share their workouts and their own fitness journey on social media, hopefully inspiring others to do the same.
WorkoutsWired

Review: Obé Fitness

Bright, engaging set design. Excellent, likable coaches. Huge selection of class types. Classes are accessible for all fitness levels. Scheduled live classes and workout parties add accountability. Great price. No equipment delivery or installation required. Requires some finagling (or an HDMI cable) to see the workouts on your television. Meatheads will miss heavier weights. No monostructural, or single-motion, cardio. Android support still in the works.
Fitnesstowardsdatascience.com

Fitness navigator

You cannot get a great physical shape if you only do Abs. Instead, you can appear at the beach much more quickly and with a smile on your face if you create a plan with your fitness coach and follow it diligently. The same thing with machine learning models. Everyone...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

The Currency Of Gratitude: Creating Brand Ambassadors

Creating a culture of gratitude at work has an impact far beyond the perimeter of your office. As employees become comfortable expressing feelings of gratitude toward one another, you will notice how even the smallest gestures can produce big results for your brand. In effect, you are creating a team of brand ambassadors who exude your company’s ideals, both inside the office and out.
Ketchum, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Fitness guru

If you feel like you have the weight of the world on your head right now, it could be time to change that situation. If it’s your habit that your head juts forward and is ahead of your shoulders, muscular neck and head pain could be the culprit. It’s very possible that headaches, jaw pain or grinding noises in the jaw could be the result of your forward head. When you have a forward head position, your body’s center of gravity shifts forward and increases the weight of your head in relation to the body. Your head effectively weighs almost as much as two bowling bowls, if it is only 2 inches forward and out of alignment with your upper back.
Weight Losspsiloveyou.xyz

Fit For Life, Not Fit For “Wife”

Exercise for health, not for potential partnership. While expecting a full body picture on a dating app is fairly standard, I was always shocked by being asked directly to share my weight. Weight, after all, is nothing but a number. An incomplete one, at that. It doesn’t tell how our weight is distributed or how active or healthy we are. All it does is raise a red flag when we’re asked.
FitnessKankakee Daily Journal

Fitness on a budget

Recently I got a frantic letter from Barbara, who lives in Florida. It seems her teenage son has taken up bodybuilding, and her husband is adhering rigidly to the Atkins diet, both of which are protein heavy. Barb got through the first week with a major case of mixed emotions: Her husband lost 7 pounds, her son gained 4 — and her food bill doubled.
Fitnessseniorplanet.org

Benefits of Embracing Fitness Wearables

Tina Wang is a longtime trainer with Senior Planet, specializing in health and wellness programming for older adults. In the op-ed below, Tina discusses her experience leading a recent fitness technology discussion group and Senior Planet’s recently released Fitness Wearables Whitepaper. The pandemic has presented a devastating time for all...
WorkoutsGwinnett Daily Post

Planet Fitness

Promote your business through our innovative Marketplace system! It's free to sign up!. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Workoutsgoodlifefamilymag.com

7 Diet & Fitness Traps

You’ve been hitting the gym, skipping the office donuts, and counting calories like crazy. Still, you’ve got pandemic pounds that won’t budge. What’s the problem? It could be hidden habits or mental mistakes you’re making that sabotage your efforts. Don’t worry—you’re not alone. “Most consumers are confused about what to eat because they’re deluged with conflicting advice,” says Sylvia Rowe, president and CEO of the International Food Information Council in Washington, D.C.
Lima, OHLima News

Fitness tip: Be prepared

Keep your gym bag and workout shoes in your car so you never have an excuse not to stop at the gym (or YMCA!). It will also make it easy to stop and walk a nature trail on the way home or walk outside during your lunch hour on a sunny afternoon.
WorkoutsHerald & Review

Everyday cheapskate: Fitness on a budget

Recently I got a frantic letter from Barbara, who lives in Florida. It seems that her teenage son has taken up bodybuilding and her husband is adhering rigidly to the Atkins diet, both of which are protein heavy. Barb got through the first week with a major case of mixed emotions: Her husband lost 7 pounds, her son gained 4 — and her food bill doubled!
Workoutsbuckeyebusinessreview.com

Denver Health & Fitness Club

The benefits of good health and exercise have turn out to be more and more prevalent and integrated into our society. It is equally important for all members of society as a method of illness prevention and longevity. The program can also be designed to permit bodily therapist assistants (PTA’s) to “bridge the hole” between the associates PTA degree and the doctor of physical therapy diploma. “See you at the finish line.” To others, the considered Health & Fitness a bootcamp or basketball equals pain. Our deals are designed to make figuring out much less painful on the thoughts, body and bank steadiness. At CrossFit Rosslyn, we aim to improve your cardio-respiratory endurance, stamina, energy, flexibility, energy, speed, coordination, agility, steadiness, and accuracy. The result is comprehensive physical fitness and restored vitality.