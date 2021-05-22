newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

How US police are attempting to win back trust

By yashika varshney
theubj.com
 4 days ago

It should be hard being a cop in America, particularly after the passing of George Floyd. Damn of his last minutes alive. Richardson is 34 and a 12-year veteran. the Ferguson Police Department, a suburb of St Louis in Missouri, and was at home with and the pictures of Derek Chauvin’s knee on Mr Floyd’s neck.

theubj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Schroeder
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#City Police#Military Police#The Witness#Department Of Justice#Eow#End Of Watch#Cops#Revolt Police#Home#Mr Floyd#Chief Armstrong#Veteran#Protestors#Watching Response#Times Things Record#Witness Proclamations#President Barack Obama#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Law EnforcementSand Hills Express

Ferguson police chief working to gain public trust

Nearly seven years after 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, the current police chief of the city says his department is working hard to win the public’s trust. “There is no policy that you can enact that will do away with the...
Law EnforcementValdosta Daily Times

ZACHARY: Transparency incubates trust in policing

Trust and transparency go hand in hand. Georgia lawmakers should realize policing reform must first and foremost be built around absolute transparency. Police body, dashboard and drone video footage should immediately be made available in all use-of-force cases. It is simply the right thing to do. When a teenage girl...
Law Enforcementkisswtlz.com

A year after George Floyd’s death, cautious optimism for police reform

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, emerged from the ornate Lyndon Baines Johnson Room on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol. He had just finished a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer along with other families of police violence victims, including Eric Garner, Botham Jean and Terence Crutcher. A black mask covered his face with the numbers 8:46 – the length of time his brother was originally believed to have been pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Testimony during the Chauvin trial later revealed it was actually 9 minutes and 29 seconds.
Law EnforcementBBC

How US police training compares with the rest of the world

More people are killed by police in the US than in any other developed country, and there are growing calls for improved training to reduce the use of lethal force. We've looked into what training US police officers receive, and how it compares with other parts of the world. How...
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

Dale Wyngarden: We need to find a way to shore up trust in police

Seventy-five years ago, we split the atom and unleashed power in a bomb beyond our wildest imaginations. Fifty years ago, we developed rockets that took people to the moon and back. We wired our houses and our nation to link us to communication and entertainment, only to watch wireless technology turn poles and wires obsolete. The pace and scope of technological progress are mind boggling.
Gilbert, AZAZFamily

Town of Gilbert: Former asst. police chief violated public trust

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family has learned new information about the abrupt resignation of former Gilbert Police Department Assistant Chief Jeff Thompson. On Feb. 18, 2021, Gilbert police told the media that Thompson voluntarily resigned from the Gilbert Police Department on Dec. 17, 2020. At the time, Gilbert could not release any information about the resignation due to “an active investigation.”
Public HealthPosted by
Newsweek

How to Win Back Americans Turning Away from Doctors for Medical Guidance | Opinion

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, government and health officials have raised alarms about people getting false information. Despite all the warnings, the problem continues. "Fearmongering vaccine stories go viral online," NPR warned in March. "Americans are super-spreaders of COVID-19 misinformation," Canada's McGill University reported in April, citing a new study. Newsweek...
Marketscommercialsearch.com

Singaporean Trust Acquires 29 US Data Centers for $1.3B

Mapletree Industrial Trust has agreed to purchase the entire 29-property data center portfolio of Tampa, Fla.-based Sila Realty Trust Inc. for $1.32 billion, significantly boosting the Singaporean trust’s investment in server farms in the U.S. Through the transaction, which is expected to close next quarter, Mapletree Industrial Trust will snap...
Congress & Courtsbeaconjournal.com

How a John Boehner-backed Greater Cincinnatian went from 'modest means' to police officer to Ohio Supreme Court justice

Sharon Kennedy may have a great political last name, but the Republican Ohio Supreme Court justice grew up in a working-class home in Colerain Township. Kennedy has often reflected on those humble beginnings as she's ascended from police officer to local judge to the state's high court. She is mindful to credit mentors along the way for helping her to overcome doubts about being able to make it in politics since she's not from a wealthy, well-known family.
General MotorsAlbert Lea Tribune

Letter: Responding to recent attacks

I just have to answer the two attacks I received on letters to the editor May 19. The first one was from Jeremiah Forman. He mentioned I said on April 14 in my letter “most of my letters are not based on facts.” He left out the next sentence I had that was “just plain common sense.” Common sense is what upsets a lot of far-right thinkers. It just goes to show you. He was just trying to attack the messenger and doesn’t know how to attack the message. The other attack I got was from Mavis Jacobs Hanson. I made a statement in my May 8 letter that anyone reading this letter didn’t know anyone who makes $400,000 or more in a year. Mavis in her May 19 letter said Mr. Thorson, yes, I know people making over $400,000 a year. Then she listed industries and big organizations. Everyone knows that the president of GM and others like that demand big salaries. But we don’t know them personally — we know of them. I doubt if Mavis knows anyone personally, either. Anyone with common sense that read my letter knew what I was saying. Mavis has had several letters in the paper. There isn’t one thing I can think of that was an original thought of hers. Everything she says we have heard before, and most of it is a repeat from Fox News. I watch Fox News all the time. I do it for my amusement. The people who are affixed to Fox News simply do not have a mind of their own. If you were to ask one of these two accusers to tell you what they stand for and that’s what Trump stands for — they can’t tell you. Nobody knows what Trump stands for. I challenge them to write a letter and do this. After all, if you don’t stand for something you will fall for anything. In my letter dated Feb. 5, 2020, I wrote “I will bet if Trump gets impeached or is voted out of the office they will have to get a court order for him to move out of the White House. I’m sure he feels he owns it.” I predicted this over a year ago, and, look, Trump won’t acknowledge he lost the election. Wayne Thorson was right again. So I am going to say this so everyone understands it. Just remember I never said most of the things I said I said. But remember I said this. I am still bragging. I didn’t vote for Trump.
Virginia State740thefan.com

Former Virginia Republican Senator John Warner dies at 94

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. Senator John Warner of Virginia, who at times clashed with fellow Republicans during his three decades in office, has died of heart failure. He was 94. Warner died late on Tuesday, with his wife and daughter at his side, his chief of staff Susan Magill said...
Arlington, TXPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Texas Trust Credit Union Employee Wins $5,000

ARLINGTON, Texas – Xondra Berry, Member Solutions Advocate, received $5,000 for being named the inaugural Texas Trust Credit Union People Stories grand prize winner. Berry was selected as the winner from among 340 employee nominations related to how employees lived out the credit union’s values while serving members. In the...