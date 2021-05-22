Meet Akil Henley, the aerial photographer par excellence who also excels as a influencer and app creator.

Aerial photography has come a long way from hot air balloons, helicopters, and now drones. The first known aerial photograph was taken in 1858 by a hot air balloon. The first drone photograph was taken in 1980 but it wasn’t used for commercial or personal use but instead for surveillance. With time, people realized the creative potential of aerial photography and consumer drones. With the advent of smaller handheld drones, a whole new world was opened for this amazing craft. It soon became a favorite among photographers around the world due to its portability. Akil Henley is one of the photographers who has given a whole new meaning to the art of drone or also known as aerial photography.