newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Meet Akil Henley, the aerial photographer par excellence who also excels as a influencer and app creator.

By Christopher Harpur
theubj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular as ‘Traveldronelife’ he has captured breathtaking aerial photos from around the world along with creating an app nFluencer. Creativity knows no bounds and that stands true in every sense when we see various individuals enthralling us with their unique and out of this world offerings. We have one such guy in our midst who has impressed all with his aerial photography and influencer skills, he is Akil Henley who hails from Virgin Islands Saint Thomas whose work speaks for itself.

theubj.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Aerial Photography#Influencer#Camera#Nfluencer#Ios#Creator#Excellent Features#Creativity#Editing Photos#Youtube Videos#Nyc#Offerings#Reels#Drones#Field#Heights#Akils Creation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Youtube
Related
Bronx, NYVillage Voice

Akil Henley shares the evolution of Drone Photography for content creation and beyond

Aerial photography has come a long way from hot air balloons, helicopters, and now drones. The first known aerial photograph was taken in 1858 by a hot air balloon. The first drone photograph was taken in 1980 but it wasn’t used for commercial or personal use but instead for surveillance. With time, people realized the creative potential of aerial photography and consumer drones. With the advent of smaller handheld drones, a whole new world was opened for this amazing craft. It soon became a favorite among photographers around the world due to its portability. Akil Henley is one of the photographers who has given a whole new meaning to the art of drone or also known as aerial photography.
Entertainmentinfluencive.com

Meet the Multi-Talented Personality Akil Henley, who has Donned Many Hats Successfully

Creative minds have the ability to do new and exciting things and engage themselves in such a way that it takes them one step closer to unleashing their full potential. We have in our midst one such individual who has undertaken multiple tasks and fulfilled them successfully. He is Akil Henley from the Caribbean, more popular as his influencer name ‘Traveldronelife’.
PhotographyPhotography Life

Best Apps for Photographers in 2021

Considering that smartphones have all but replaced point and shoot cameras, it’s easy to think of them as simply a device useful for grabbing a quick snapshot. But today’s smartphones offer an amazing variety of apps and are an invaluable tool for all photographers. Whether you are photographing with your DSLR/Mirrorless camera and want to use your phone for location scouting and planning, or you want to shoot and edit right on your phone, we’ve got you covered. These are our recommendations for the best apps for photographers in 2021.
Career Development & Advicevcpost.com

Mohammed Al-Bayat Names 3 Role Models Who Have Inspired Him to Excel

T​here is a lot of truth to the premise that others often drive us to excel. Whether it be by example or mentorship, most of us have people we would credit for our success. Successful people know that they have a lot to learn from others and follow their lead, working hard to better themselves and the world around them. CEO and business magnate Mohammed Al-Bayat has learned a lot in his journey, and he discusses the role models who have inspired him along the way.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Combine the Best of MS Excel and Python

Have you heard that Python is the new Excel? I’ve already read this a couple of times, to be honest. So, why do I see a lot of people still using Excel?. First of all, these two tools are intended for different purposes and, second of all, Excel is powerful by itself (if that wasn’t the case, it wouldn’t be so popular for so many years).
Sciencepetapixel.com

How to Use Color Range Masks in Lightroom to Create Deep Blue Skies

With the use of a polarization filter, you can get a nicely saturated, dark, blue sky at the point of capture. However, if you use a wide-angle lens or — depending on the camera’s orientation relative to the sun — you might run into problems… But all problems have solutions.
PhotographyLight Stalking

A History Of Flash In Photography

In this digital age that we are in, things have become quite easy and cost-effective when it comes to photography and gear. We no longer have to worry about badly exposed films or flashguns that are explosive and dangerous and will have to be thrown away after a single use. Yes, decades before, each shot cost you money and a frame wasted was money wasted.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

AutoSave not working in Excel, Word or PowerPoint

Here are the methods to fix if the Auto Save feature is not working in Microsoft Office programs like Excel, Word or PowerPoint. While we may have talked about Excel here, the procedure is the same for other Office programs too. Ensure that the AutoSave feature is enabled. Older formats...
PhotographyLight Stalking

How Photography Democratised Memories

I am sure like me, many of you have spent a little time in art galleries. Also like me you may well have admired the many beautiful, old portraits that these galleries often display. You may well have wondered about the back story of these portraits. However, if you did delve a little deeper into the history of these paintings, one thing would become apparent. The subjects, for the most part, were all wealthy, important people. People with enough money to commission an artist to paint them.
Sportsinfluencive.com

BHN News emerges as the fastest growing web-news portal in India

In a world that’s moving so fast, there’s something happening in every corner almost every minute. And it’s necessary for any person to be updated and abreast with the information about what’s going on around them. Web News Portals has now emerged as a means of information for most people apart from newspapers and television channels these days. Even on Social Media, news channels are constantly competing to make news reach people faster and be the first ones to provide the news to the viewers.
PhotographyPosted by
Digital Camera World

How to capture magic fairytale portraits

Jovana is a fine art and portrait photographer and director from Serbia, whose images are based on magic and dreams. She started shooting in 2012, and now works as a professional offering photography prints and workshops. 1 Tell us about your journey. What made you start taking photos?. In 2012...
Behind Viral Videosalphauniverse.com

What’s In My Bag: Why This YouTube Team Focuses On Four Prime G-Series Lenses For Vlogging

Creator Jason Vong (@jasonvmedia) runs a YouTube Channel together with Vivienne Lee (@hellovivienne), where they post camera reviews and photography and videography tutorials. They’ve managed to grow their YouTube Channel to over 282,000 subscribers and have made vlogging their full time career. We connected with them to learn more about the Sony Alpha gear they use for vlogging. Just back from a trip to Korea, Vong explains the gear they carried around for vlogging. See what’s in their bag for travel and tech vlogging below.
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best instant cameras in 2021

In an age where smartphone snaps get buried in the cloud and printer ink costs a bomb, there’s an increasing number of people who want to capture the moment and have a tactile keepsake from the experience. Instant cameras offer instant gratification by producing a print immediately after taking the shot, but far from the traditional point-and-shoot options available in yesteryear, today’s modern instant cameras benefit from a whole host of contemporary benefits and features including bluetooth connectivity, glass lenses and dual-lens autofocus to name but three.
CharitiesPosted by
Red Tricycle

This Is the Easiest Way to Give Books to Kids in Need

No one can argue the value of reading, but not every child has access to books. Disney plans to change that. Growing its’ partnership with First Book, a nonprofit organization that provides new books and resources to educators who serve children in need, shopDisney is launching the “Buy a Book, Give a Book” program. From now until Dec. 31, 2021, for every book purchased on shopDisney, another one will be donated to First Book.
SoftwarePhoto & Video Tuts+

48 Best Photoshop Text Styles (Download Layer Effect PSDs Now!)

Give your text the personality it deserves with these terrific Adobe Photoshop text styles available at Envato Elements and GraphicRiver. Unlimited Photoshop Text Styles From Envato Elements. Envato Elements offers loads of premium Photoshop text styles, and you can download as many as you want, as often as you want,...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to add a Neon Glow effect to Text in GIMP

Some will use Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Sketch to create beautiful designs for their photos or creating beautiful images or designs. GIMP is software that allows users to enhance or develop graphics to their liking. A Neon Glow is an effect that showcases a realistic light on an image or object.
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite: Where To Investigate Downed Black Helicopter (Foreshadowing Quest)

Epic has launched a new Fortnite challenge asking players to investigate a downed black helicopter. This is part of a new Season 7 teaser activity known as Foreshadowing Quests, and like so many other challenges, the helicopter's location is not marked on the in-game map. To help you find it, we've put together the guide below, complete with a map showing where to find the downed black helicopter.
TV & VideosPremiumBeat.com

14 Video Editing Tips for Cutting a Documentary

From file management to lower thirds, these fourteen video editing tips will help you shape your documentary film. Weeks, months, and sometimes years after you’ve captured all your footage for a documentary, you have to put it together. Whether you captured everything you needed or not, miracles can happen in the editing room. So can disasters, but let’s focus on the positives.