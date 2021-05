Gen Z seems to make a different color, silhouette, or brand start trending every week, but this latest one is a little surprising — and appears on track to stick around. It seems tons of people have fallen in love with an unlikely neutral shade, one you own but probably don’t think too much about, and you're going to want to work it into your closet ASAP. It seems the color du jour is herbal and/or chocolatey brown. You may think that styling such a subtle, versatile color is easy, but there are some nuances to know before you start wearing Gen Z's favorite shades of brown like a true fashion TikToker.