Assembling the electrical needs associated with both small and final assemblies. Install subassemblies, wire and install components, terminate machine wiring per electrical drawing. Assist with customer buy-off(s), engineering changes, meeting customer requirements and ensuring that the electrical aspects of all machines or assemblies meet standards. All employees performing a work sequence on any order are required to physically move and transact the material to the next sequence once their task has been completed. All employees utilizing dispatch sheets shall run jobs in date sequence without exception, unless directed otherwise by cognizant Manager and/or Production Control Planners. It is every employee’s responsibility to improve processes to reduce set-up and run-time standards. This shall be a performance measure during all employee evaluations. It is every BPM, Inc. Employee’s responsibility to be aware of and work with Belvac's current documented Quality Management System as it pertains to their job requirements.