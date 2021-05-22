newsbreak-logo
Meet Crypto Exchange Platform That Has Completed KES 100 Million Worth of Transactions

By Kenn Abuya
techweez.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many platforms that allow customers to buy, sell and store crypto. Others keep coming up with a promise that they will do things differently. And for the most part, they bring something new to the table, ranging from features such as speed of transaction to managerial prowess. One...

techweez.com
Customer Support In Crypto Exchanges: What Must Be Done

With the hyper-bullish nature of cryptocurrency in the past few years, many people are getting involved in the crypto world. As more new customers are hitting the floor with no knowledge and experience in crypto trading, excellent customer support acts as a great tool for them. If a cryptocurrency trading platform does not have high-quality customer support, it will not stay in the competition for a long time. Polite, fast, helpful, and transparent are some of the must-have customer support qualities to survive in the crypto market.
Paytm Payments Bank stops support for crypto exchanges

India-based Paytm Payments Bank has stopped providing banking support to cryptocurrency exchanges such as WazirX, ZebPay, and CoinSwitch Kuber, the exchanges said in separate statements. While Paytm did not comment on this development, one of India's biggest crypto exchange, WazirX, with more than four million users, however, said it will...
Illegal Drug Trade Fuels $1.37B in Crypto Transactions at Russian Dark Site

A Russian-language dark web marketplace...
ETH’s Slow Transaction Speed Triggers Crypto Fans to Use XinFin

ETH's Slow Transaction Speed Triggers Crypto Fans to Use XinFin

XinFin is a hybrid blockchain platform and interoperable smart chain contract with minimal fees and less than 2-seconds transaction confirmation. Ethereum being the first and original smart contract blockchain, as well as the leading altcoin following Bitcoin among crypto space, developers are frustrated with the transaction speed. Though Ethereum is one of the leading altcoins, the additional flood in gas fees and slower transactions make users jump for alternate solutions.
Users Decide Bitcoin's Consensus. But What Is a Bitcoin 'User'?

Should users include anyone holding or just those running nodes? Depends on if a protocol change is on the table, our panelists explain. This was one of the principal questions that arose from the Bitcoin Core "Foundations" panel this Wednesday at Consensus 2021. Moderated by Bitcoin Magazine's technical editor Aaron Van Wirdum, veteran Bitcoin developers Adam Back, Matt Corallo, Olaoluwa Osuntokun, Rusty Russell and Eric Voskuil discussed the best ways to introduce and implement upgrades into Bitcoin.
Ex-High School Classmates Are Among the World’s Largest Crypto Holders. (Bloomberg) — Kyle Davies and Su Zhu started Three Arrows Capital at the kitchen table of their apartment in 2012. Now they’re among the world’s biggest crypto holders with a portfolio worth billions of dollars.At least for the moment.Their portfolio was rocked in recent days as environmental concerns over mining, regulatory scrutiny, warnings by Chinese authorities about digital currency payments and a flurry of erratic tweets by Tesla Inc’s Elon Musk whipsawed prices. For Davies, an early investor in the space and an evangelist for the underlying technology, the recent volatility is just a blip, enough perhaps to scare off newbie investors, but not for someone who has experienced far more volatile periods.“Bitcoin’s down 30% off the highs, it’s really not down very much,” the 34-year-old said in an interview from Singapore. “I don’t see anyone really being that spooked.”Former traders for Credit Suisse Group AG, Davies and Zhu, the two are among the Wall Street pioneers who’ve embraced crypto, along with Dan Morehead of Pantera Capital and Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital. Now everyone from retail day traders to bankers are jumping in: CNBC reported this month that Aziz McMahon, head of emerging market sales for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London quit the bank after making a fortune trading cryptocurrencies for himself.While many of the early devotees’ fortunes rose and fell on the currency’s price swings, crypto wealth is quickly turning into real dollars for some, whether through initial public offerings or companies that bring in traditional revenue. Brian Armstrong, co-founder of crypto-wallet Coinbase Global Inc., has a net worth of $9.3 billion after his firm’s IPO, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while Binance’s Changpeng Zhao created the world’s largest crypto exchange.Grayscale StakeDavies and Zhu, also 34, have resisted talking about their fortune and recommended on social media that crypto billionaires do the same.However, a filing in January revealed the extent of the firm’s influence, when Three Arrows reported it owned a 5.6% stake in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a $22 billion fund invested solely in the cryptocurrency set up by Barry Silbert.Davies declined to say whether their position had changed or specify how much of the firm’s capital belonged to them. Most of their other direct investments in cryptocurrencies and related companies don’t need to be publicly disclosed.The Grayscale stake made Three Arrows the largest shareholder and would have been worth as much as $2.1 billion in April. The trust’s shares have since tumbled 43% following Musk’s announcement this month that Tesla would suspend accepting the digital currency for purchases of its electric cars because of “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining” and regulatory clampdowns from China.Despite the environmental spotlight Musk’s tweet placed on Bitcoin, Davies said he doesn’t believe that those concerns apply across cryptocurrency trading as a whole.“There are many cryptocurrencies that are proof-of-stake, which use very little if any electricity,” Davies said. “That is the direction that a lot of crypto is headed in.”A proof-of-stake setup for a digital currency allows users with significant equity positions to verify transactions. That compares with proof-of-work transactions, such as those used in Bitcoin mining, where users have to complete complex math problems to access a coin, consuming much greater volumes of electricity.Derivatives TradersDavies and Zhu attended high school together, then studied at Columbia University in New York before joining Credit Suisse as derivatives traders in Tokyo. After three years at the Swiss bank, they quit and launched Three Arrows Capital to begin trading traditional currencies in emerging markets.“It was a very inefficient market, and that’s where we got our start,” Davies said.Within three years, they went from working in their San Francisco apartment to hiring about 35 people and trading 5% to 10% of all local emerging market currency volumes, he said.They diversified into options, equities and crypto after “bigger and better firms came in and were better than us” in FX emerging-markets trading, Davies said. By 2018, the firm concentrated exclusively on crypto.Their Singapore-based company now runs a fund, DeFiance Capital, that invests in decentralized finance, betting that these businesses will “eat traditional finance over the next decade,” according to the group’s website. Investments include InsurAce, which provides insurance services, and CDEX, a cryptocurrency swap platform.‘Outsized Voices’“We have been long crypto for a while,” Davies said. “We’ve not always been long Ethereum, in fact we’ve been short for periods of time, too. What’s the best way to beat Bitcoin right now? Well it’s just to own Ethereum. The ultimate goal of my book is to outperform Bitcoin.”Davies said that Ethereum is currently the firm’s largest cryptocurrency holding. It has gained 245% this year compared with the U.S. dollar, while Bitcoin is up 29%.Despite the turbulence created by Musk’s tweets, Davies said he’s less worried about the billionaire’s influence on the crypto market with each passing day.“The thing about outsized voices is they usually don’t last very long if they’re used too much,” Davies said. “If he were to tweet every single day, by the end of the year he would have no price impact.”(Updates Ethereum, Bitcoin returns in 20th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Receiving Wide Coverage ... Faryar Shirzad, co-head of government affairs at Goldman Sachs, “has joined Coinbase as its new chief policy officer, bolstering the cryptocurrency exchange’s connections in Washington as U.S. regulators voice concerns over lax rules in the crypto sector,” the Financial Times reported. “The position is a new role for Coinbase, the company said.”
China to Ban Crypto Mining? BTC Exchange Rate Dips

Bitcoin mining in China may be restricted or banned - the value of BTC is dipping. Last week we wrote about China banning cryptocurrency-related services from financial institutions and payment companies, with the People's Bank of China declaring that virtual currencies aren't real money - so they can't be treated as means of payment. It has only just emerged that one Chinese institution is opening a hotline to report suspicious mining operations, and already now China's deputy prime minister is mentioning an intense crackdown on crypto mining, speaking mainly about bitcoin.This may mean that there is a chance that BTC mining farms and mines will be shut down soon.
African Crypto Exchange, Quidax Raises Over $3 Million on the Worst Day of Crypto

Sells out its native ecosystem token, QDX in less than 48 hours. On what could be tagged as the worst day of crypto this year, African-founded exchange, Quidax, raised over 7,772 BNB ($3 million) from the public sale of its token, QDX. The crypto market suffered its first major dip in 2021 on Thursday, May 19, with Bitcoin dropping as low as $30,000 from highs of $64,000. In spite of this, the public sale of QDX sold out in less than 48 hours.
Korean Crypto Exchange Upbit Plans for International Expansion

Upbit, one of South Korea's top cryptocurrency exchanges, is planning to expand its operations in the international markets, especially in Southeast Asian countries. While speaking at CoinDesk's Consensus, CEO of Upbit operator Dunamu, Sirgoo Lee, revealed the digital currency's future expansion plans.
Ripple

Valuation: $10 billion (PitchBook) Blockchain, cloud computing, Internet of Things, machine learning. After a tough few years for digital currencies, crypto mania is back, with bitcoin and other tokens surging to new heights, at least, before the volatility investors have come to expect from crypto returned with a vengeance this month. Still, broader adoption of cryptocurrencies has been a boon to San Francisco-based Ripple, a fintech company that's mostly known for a cryptocurrency called XRP. Its RippleNet platform uses blockchain technology to send money across borders for banks and other financial institutions — think blockchain meets SWIFT.
Ripple Adds NFT Support on XRP Ledger to Minimize Gas Fees

Ripple announced today its next step toward reducing gas fees and minting costs for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Since the beginning of 2021, some of the biggest stories in crypto have come from the NFT world. In an official statement from Ripple released this morning, the project announced its intention to combat high gas fees for trading and mint fees for NFTs.
Blockchain Payments Platform Chia on an 'Accelerated Timeline' to IPO

Amid the plans for its "near-term" IPO, the company plans to roughly triple the size of its workforce by year's end. Chia has a roughly $500 million valuation, according to an unnamed source cited by Bloomberg, more than double the company's previous valuation. Chia creator and BitTorrent founder Bram Cohen has been saying for several years that he aims to take Chia public. In a press release, Cohen said the company "was excited to welcome such a prestigious and proven group of investors who support our mission to radically improve global financial and payments systems."
Can BlockFi Be Trusted with Your Bitcoin?

BlockFi promises eye-popping interest rates on crypto deposits, but deposits are not insured, and rates rely on the crypto market. A botched giveaway in which BlockFi accidentally handed out large amounts of free BTC has raised alarms for some customers.
Crypto VC 1confirmation Raises $125M for Third Fund

"Our beliefs about the future have remained consistent since our initial launch four years ago," Tomaino wrote in a blog post shared early with CoinDesk. Those beliefs: that crypto will empower individuals over institutions, that it has revolutionized online monetization and that social media platforms will create a wave of decentralized entrepreneurial communities.
Russian Authorities Clarify that Cryptocurrencies May Be "Contractual Means" of Conducting Payments

The State Duma has recently acknowledged that amendments to the Civil Code (in Russia) that cryptocurrencies (or "digital monetary units") may be considered "a contractual means" of conducting payments in the country, according to Pavel Krasheninnikov, Chairperson of the Duma Committee on Legislation, at the St. Petersburg Legal Forum.
Are Crypto Stocks Worth A Look As Bitcoin Tanks To $35k?

Bitcoin prices have plummeted from levels of around $62,000 in mid-April to just about $35,000 as of Sunday. The sell-off is driven by factors including Tesla's decision to not accept the digital currency as payment for its cars and China's move to ban financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrencies. Moreover, with inflation and bond yields trending higher, investors are moving funds back to real-economy sectors from non-productive assets such as Bitcoin. Now, although prices have stabilized a bit since they fell to as low as $32,000 last week, the recent sell-off is a reminder that the crypto market is subject to large boom and bust cycles.