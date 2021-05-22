CFTC Commitments of Traders – USD Strength Lacks Momentum

As we spoke about yesterday, the market forces and events which have taken gold to higher pricing since the end of March are still dominantly in play. The two primary forces are dollar weakness and data indicating an uptick in inflation. These two factors greatly affect Treasury yields, and in turn, lower Treasury yields increase the bullish sentiment in gold. Recently the U.S. Labor Department showed that the consumer price index jumped to 4.2% in April. It is up 2.6% from the numbers revealed in March.