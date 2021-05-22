newsbreak-logo
CFTC Commitments of Traders – USD Strength Lacks Momentum

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs suggested in the CFTC Commitments of Traders report in the week ended May 18, NET LENGTH of USD index futures added +261 contracts to 2 684. Speculative long positions added +27 contracts while shorts dropped -234 contracts. Bets on both sides were limited as traders awaited FOMC minutes. The minutes revealed that some members believed discussions about QE tapering would be needed soon. This had lent support to the greenback, but with limited momentum. Concerning European currencies, NET LENGTH in EUR futures gained +5 951 contracts to 99 858. NET LENGTH of GBP futures fell -3 276 contracts to 24 900.

www.actionforex.com
#Cftc#Usd#Futures Contracts#Commitments Of Traders#Cftc Commitments#Usd Index Futures#Limited Momentum#Gbp Futures#Jpy Futures#Eur Futures#Commodity Currencies#Aud Futures#Chf Futures#Nzd Futures#European Currencies#Safe Haven Currencies#Cad Futures#Fomc Minutes#Net Length
