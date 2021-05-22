Grady's Decision to host online fundraising event

REYNOLDSVILLE — Plummer Farm is a project of passion for Erin and Kevin Plummer, who have been slowly growing their farm and its offerings for the last three years. Kevin Plummer comes from a family of dairy farmers, and the land they are using is Erin Plummer’s grandfather’s, which he once had a small farm on. Erin jokes, “the farm is still in the boy,” which is apparent by the time the pair dedicates to the property located off Vo Tech Road in Reynoldsville.