Grady's Decision to host online fundraising event
DuBOIS — Grady’s Decision is hosting their first-ever “Spring Into Cash and Prizes” fundraising event. Due to the pandemic and state regulations, the nonprofit organization is hosting an online raffle on Facebook Live and YouTube. This fundraiser is in lieu of the dinner-dance that Grady’s Decision holds usually every March. All proceeds, after expenses, enable them to bless babies and their families throughout their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit hospital journey in northwestern Pennsylvania.www.thecourierexpress.com