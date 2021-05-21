newsbreak-logo
Outdoor Dining Program Extended to 40+ Restaurants in Bellevue through Summer

By Kara
downtownbellevue.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutdoor dining on Main Street has been extended from now through the summer. Dining has expanded to parking lots, sidewalks, on-street and private patios. In addition to the restaurants on Main Street, more than 40 other eateries are offering outdoor dining across the city. In July 2021, the City of...

