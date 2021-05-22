newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks-Hawks, Nets-Celtics: Post experts pick both series

By Post Staff Report
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Post’s NBA experts make their predictions on the Knicks’ and Nets’ first-round playoff series which begin this weekend:. Marc Berman: The playoffs might turn into the great equalizer with Hawks at full strength and Atlanta point guard Trae Young ready to make his mark in his first postseason. Defense wins regular-season titles, but 3-point shooting has become too omnipresent. I still don’t trust RJ Barrett to be second scoring dynamo next to Julius Randle for seven games. HAWKS in 6.

nypost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Trae Young
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Playoff Series#Nba Defense#The Knicks#Knicks Hawks#Post#The Big 3#Boston#Predictions#Regular Season Titles#Atlanta#3 Point Shooting#Heck#Point Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Hamstring Injury Will Keep James Harden Out of Regular Season Finale

It’s not a must-win situation tonight, but the Brooklyn Nets control their own fate when it comes to holding onto the #2 seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The Nets will clinch second in the conference with a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Based on the market at...
NBAnny360.com

Top Secret Fyles: Knicks deserve all the kudos they can get

Plenty has occurred to the Knicks’ organization between when they last made the NBA playoffs in 2013 and now. A countless list of head coaches and players have wandered in and out of Madison Square Garden over eight seasons. At the start of this current season back in December, it was expected that the Knicks would miss the postseason for an eighth consecutive campaign.
NBAchatsports.com

NY Knicks: Who was the better center? Patrick Ewing or Willis Reed?

New York Knicks, Willis Reed, Patrick Ewing, National Basketball Association, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Julius Randle, Larry Johnson, Jerry Lucas, Dave DeBusschere. Patrick Ewing, Knicks. (Photo by MARK D. PHILLIPS/AFP via Getty Images) As we prepare for the playoffs for what feels like the first time in forever,...
NBAwdrb.com

BOZICH | Randle, Payne, Rozier, Mitchell, Nwora celebrate big seasons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Kenny Payne was in the mix for head college coaching positions during his time as an assistant with the University of Kentucky, several former Wildcats were outspoken advocates that Payne deserved his opportunity to run a team. One was Devin Booker. Another was Karl Anthony-Towns....
NBAsportsmax.tv

Hawks and Knicks clinch NBA playoff berths as Harden returns for Nets

The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks both secured spots in the NBA's postseason on Wednesday. Trae Young fuelled the rallying Hawks to a 120-116 win over Russell Westbrook's Washington Wizards midweek. Young posted 33 points and John Collins hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 24.4 seconds remaining as the Hawks...
NBAYardbarker

Kevin Durant had great quote about Nets’ Big 3

The Brooklyn Nets are a title favorite because of their Big 3, but Kevin Durant isn’t buying it. The Nets traded for James Harden to add him to the dynamic pairing of Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, the three have played just eight games together this season due to injuries and other factors.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NY Knicks and Boston Celtics Playoff Series Preview

The NY Knicks have done it! They’re going to the 2021 NBA playoffs. With the top three seeds locked up, New York will now do battle with Hawks and Heat to see who claims seeds four, five, and six. While it’s important to pay attention to those teams down south,...
NBAcelticslife.com

Previewing the Celtics vs. Wizards Play-In Game

The NBA regular season officially concluded yesterday, and now it’s onto the NBA Playoffs, or the NBA Play-In Tournament for the Celtics. The seventh (for now) seeded Boston Celtics are taking on the eighth seeded Washington Wizards on Tuesday, May 18th at 9:00 EST. The Celtics have limped to the finish line, finishing 4-6 in their last ten games, while the Wizards have been surging lately, in large part due to the efforts of the NBA’s new all-time triple-double leader, Russell Westbrook.
NBASporting News

Kyrie Irving joins NBA's all-time 50-40-90 club to cap-off career year as Nets seal East's second seed

From a scoring perspective, Kyrie Irving had a relatively quiet game in the Nets season finale against the Cavaliers. However, it was enough to make NBA history. The 6'2" guard joined the NBA's elite 50-40-90 club, becoming the ninth player ever and the first since Malcolm Brogdon in 2018-19 to achieve the feat of shooting at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free-throw line.
NBAcyclonefanatic.com

MUSINGS: NBA Playoff primer for the disengaged basketball fan

Dec 10, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. Happy Monday, Fanatics!. This new week brings with it one of the best periods...
NBAnumberfire.com

Evan Fournier (knee) off Celtics' injury report for Tuesday

The Boston Celtics did not list Evan Fournier (knee) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Fournier, as well as most of the Celtics' top available players, sat out Sunday's regular-season finale, but appears to be on track to suit up for tomorrow's contest against the Wizards.
NBAaudacy.com

Julius Randle, RJ Barrett played more minutes than anyone else in NBA in 2020-21 season

The NBA implemented a policy in an attempt to restrict the ever so popular strategy of load management throughout the league, and it lessened how often healthy players could rest, to a degree. Still, if you were a fan of the 76ers, Lakers, Clippers, Bucks or the other preconceived top dogs around the league, there were certainly some games where you'd watch one or both teams scratch a player or two — under various designations — in an attempt to give them a day off. Intertwined with real injuries and with the COVID-19 pandemic, you likely saw quite a few absences.
NBANECN

Bradley Beal Injury: Will Wizards Star Be Healthy for Celtics Matchup?

Beal won't be 100% vs. Celtics after 'hardheaded decision' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bradley Beal dropped 25 points Sunday to help the Washington Wizards defeat the Charlotte Hornets and earn the No. 8 seed entering the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. But at what cost?. The Wizards star, who...
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBANBC Washington

Wizards-Celtics Postseason Rematch Brings Back Memories of Rivalry

Wizards-Celtics rematch brings back rivalry originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Isaiah Thomas signed with the Wizards one year too early. He's now out of the picture and so are John Wall, Kelly Oubre Jr., Kelly Olynyk and Jae Crowder; all key figures of the infamous rivalry between the Wizards and Celtics back in 2016-17. But now that the teams are set to collide once again in the postseason, four years after they went the distance in a second-round series, there is certainly some added intrigue entering Tuesday night (pregame coverage starts at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington).