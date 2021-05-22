newsbreak-logo
Harrison County, MS

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Lower Lafourche and Lower Terrebonne Parishes. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Inundation of less than 2 feet will be possible. Tidal fluctuations may occur, however the total water rise will continue mainly due to the strong easterly winds.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Amite County, MSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 04:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Some areas have already received 5 to 7 inches of rain from Tuesday morning through this morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches, with locally heavier amounts are possible today. This additional rainfall, along with the antecedent conditions could lead to areas of flash flooding.
Harrison County, MSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 10:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Harrison County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Jackson County in southern Mississippi * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 1056 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Biloxi, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, St. Martin, D`iberville, Latimer, Gulf Hills, Lyman and Gulfport Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 33 and 52. Interstate 110 in Mississippi near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and 4. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Jackson County, MSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 11:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTY At 1120 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gulf Hills, or near Ocean Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ocean Springs, Gautier, Vancleave, Gulf Park Estates, Hickory Hills and Gulf Hills. This includes Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 53 and 65. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Harrison A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN HARRISON NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK AND EAST CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Kiln, or 7 miles north of Diamondhead, moving northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Diamondhead, Saucier and Kiln.
Harrison County, MSWLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

It is going to be a damp through tomorrow. There is a Flash Flood Watch through today at 6 PM. There will be some on and off showers today and even into the overnight hours. There is a frontal system draped through South Mississippi, and it is keeping us quite humid and unsettled. Keep your rain gear handy because you will likely need it. Once the front passes to our South around the middle of the day Thursday, we will get a dip in the dew point temperatures making it feel less humid. We will also see a slight drop in temperatures, especially in the overnight hours. Mainly though, we’ll dry out! Friday through the weekend look sunny, dry and warm to even hot.
EnvironmentWLOX

Storms possible overnight

There is a Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday at 1 PM. Additional rainfall accumulation will be between one and two inches with some higher amounts in isolated areas. It has been a soaker today. There will still be some on and off showers through the overnight hours and more widespread showers and storms after 3 AM.