Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD...ST. CHARLES...ORLEANS...SOUTHERN ST. TAMMANY...EAST CENTRAL TERREBONNE...CENTRAL LAFOURCHE...JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 141 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Abita Springs to Montegut. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Houma, Slidell, Covington, Cut Off, Metairie, Hahnville, Marrero, Chalmette, Galliano, Avondale, Larose, Harvey, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan and Westwego. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 214 and 256, and between mile markers 260 and 273. Interstate 12 between mile markers 59 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 10. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.