Lafourche Parish, LA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Lower Lafourche and Lower Terrebonne Parishes. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Inundation of less than 2 feet will be possible. Tidal fluctuations may occur, however the total water rise will continue mainly due to the strong easterly winds.

alerts.weather.gov
New Orleans, LAhoumatimes.com

Flash Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday for Terrebonne and Lafourche

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas through Wednesday morning: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD...ST. CHARLES...ORLEANS...SOUTHERN ST. TAMMANY...EAST CENTRAL TERREBONNE...CENTRAL LAFOURCHE...JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 141 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Abita Springs to Montegut. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Houma, Slidell, Covington, Cut Off, Metairie, Hahnville, Marrero, Chalmette, Galliano, Avondale, Larose, Harvey, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan and Westwego. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 214 and 256, and between mile markers 260 and 273. Interstate 12 between mile markers 59 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 10. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Lafourche, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; Lafourche; St. James; St. John The Baptist THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...ST. JAMES...NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE AND NORTHEASTERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM CDT A new severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for this storm.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Lafourche; St. James; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1105 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Napoleonville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, Gramercy, Lutcher, South Vacherie, Paincourtville, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville, Wallace, Supreme, Chackbay, Labadieville, Belle Rose, Raceland, Edgard and Schriever. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 198 and 199. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 04:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Orleans FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Some areas have already received 5 to 7 inches of rain from Tuesday morning through this morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches, with locally heavier amounts are possible today. This additional rainfall, along with the antecedent conditions could lead to areas of flash flooding.
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Assumption, Eastern Orleans, St. Charles, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Assumption; Eastern Orleans; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne and Western Orleans. * Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon * Heavy rain fell along the I-12 corridor late last night. More showers and storms will produce additional locally heavy rainfall this morning and early afternoon. Excessive runoff from the heavy rain could prolong and even exacerbate the ongoing flash flooding. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with isolated 3 to 4 inches is possible through early this afternoon. * High rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches in an hour could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected, with flash flooding possible where the heaviest rain falls.