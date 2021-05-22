newsbreak-logo
New Orleans, LA

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Lower Jefferson, St. Charles, Upper Jefferson, Western Orleans by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Lower Jefferson; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Western Orleans COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Upper Jefferson, St. Charles, Lower Jefferson and Western Orleans Parishes. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water has pushed well through Barataria Bay and into portions of Jefferson and St Charles parish and this will be much slower to work out with onshore flow still occuring.

alerts.weather.gov
New Orleans, LA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Orleans .A low pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce an area of heavier rainfall across portions of Southeast Louisiana generally along and south of the I-10/12 corridor tonight through Wednesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following areas, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, West Baton Rouge and Western Orleans. * Through Wednesday morning * Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible tonight through through Wednesday morning. The most likely areas for heavy rainfall will be along and south of the I-10/12 corridor in Southeast Louisiana including portions of metro Baton Rouge and metro New Orleans. These heavier rainfall amounts could cause localized flash flooding issues. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity. Ponding of water in low lying and poorly drained areas will be possible, and flash flooding could occur where the heaviest rain falls.
Louisiana State

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans Dispatch

Daily Weather Forecast For New Orleans

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in New Orleans: Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Plaquemines Parish, LA

Flood Advisory issued for Plaquemines, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Plaquemines; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 158 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Marrero, Timberlane, Chalmette, Belle Chasse, Metairie, Avondale, East New Orleans, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Bridge City, Woodmere, Estelle, Elmwood and River Ridge. Additional rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Assumption Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...SOUTHWESTERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHWESTERN ST. CHARLES...CENTRAL TERREBONNE...NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE AND EAST CENTRAL ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 1248 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Labadieville to near Schriever to 18 miles south of Amelia. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Houma, Thibodaux, Cut Off, Larose, Galliano, Lockport, Mathews, Schriever, Paradis, Gray, Des Allemands, Chauvin, Dulac, Raceland, Chackbay, Bayou Gauche, Labadieville, Montegut, Bayou Cane and South Vacherie. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
New Orleans, LA

More rain on the way for New Orleans, Baton Rouge: Up to 5 inches possible

Is in the forecast this week for south Louisiana, with up to five inches possible in some places, forecasters said Monday. The main threat for heavy rainfall is Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. The greatest risk is near and south of Interstate 10 from New Orleans to the west.
New Orleans, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD...ST. CHARLES...ORLEANS...SOUTHERN ST. TAMMANY...EAST CENTRAL TERREBONNE...CENTRAL LAFOURCHE...JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 141 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Abita Springs to Montegut. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Houma, Slidell, Covington, Cut Off, Metairie, Hahnville, Marrero, Chalmette, Galliano, Avondale, Larose, Harvey, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan and Westwego. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 214 and 256, and between mile markers 260 and 273. Interstate 12 between mile markers 59 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 10. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
New Orleans, LA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD...ORLEANS...NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES IS CANCELLED The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect.
New Orleans, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. BERNARD...ORLEANS...NORTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 221 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Lacombe to Chalmette, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Chalmette, East New Orleans, Belle Chasse, Timberlane, Gretna, Jean Lafitte, Lake Catherine, Violet, Meraux, Poydras, Arabi and Terrytown. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 237 and 254. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 near mile marker 4. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
New Orleans, LA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 743 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Marrero, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, Gretna, Westwego, Woodmere, Estelle, Terrytown and Arabi. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
New Orleans, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Western Orleans A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...SOUTHEASTERN ST. JAMES...NORTHERN ST. CHARLES SOUTHWESTERN ORLEANS...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN PLAQUEMINES PARISHES At 616 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Edgard, or near Reserve, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Reserve, Avondale, Metairie, Hahnville, Laplace, Marrero, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Montz, Luling, Garyville, River Ridge, Boutte and Ama. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 212 and 242. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Assumption Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Livingston, Northwest St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; Livingston; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ST. JAMES...NORTHWESTERN ST. CHARLES...NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN TANGIPAHOA AND CENTRAL ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 149 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Robert to near Garyville to near Pierre Part. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Hammond, Thibodaux, Covington, Napoleonville, Reserve, Hahnville, Laplace, Metairie, Ponchatoula, Gramercy, Lutcher, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Montz, Garyville, Supreme, Ama, Chackbay and Robert. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 194 and 213, and between mile markers 215 and 225. Interstate 12 between mile markers 40 and 69. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 28. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 10. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Jefferson Parish, LA
WWL

Thousands without power after lightning, wind damages feeder line in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Entergy Louisiana says high winds and lightning damaged a feeder line, causing thousands of people to lose power in Jefferson Parish Tuesday morning. The company says the outages are concentrated east of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to a section near the New Orleans Saints practice facility, affecting approximately 4,000 customers. Entergy says crews are investigating the outage and are working to restore power as soon as possible.
Saint Charles Parish, LA

UPDATE: REVISED: I-10, St. Charles Parish, S.P. No H.014607

Westbound I-10, after exit 220 to I-310, in St. Charles – a continuous right shoulder closure from 7:00 AM Saturday, May 15, 2021 through 6:00 PM Monday, May 17, 2021; while crews remove and replace damaged concrete bridge railing. Safety Reminder:. DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please...
Saint Charles Parish, LA

Flood Advisory issued for St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 07:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 645 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Reserve, Laplace, Gramercy, Lutcher, Wallace, Garyville, North Vacherie, Edgard, Killona, Convent and Montz. Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding of roadways and poor drainage areas. Remain alert while driving and listen for any warnings that are issued.
Ascension Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, Lower Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST EAST CENTRAL ASCENSION...ST. JAMES...ST. CHARLES...NORTHEASTERN TERREBONNE...SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...LAFOURCHE...CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND NORTHEASTERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 944 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chackbay to 6 miles west of Galliano. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Reserve, Cut Off, Galliano, Larose, Hahnville, Laplace, Gramercy, Lutcher, Lockport, Jean Lafitte, Mathews, Montz, Luling, Garyville, Boutte, Raceland, Ama, Chackbay and Destrehan. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 188 and 211. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 310 between mile markers 3 and 11.
New Orleans, LA

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ascension, Eastern Orleans, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 05:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-30 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Washington; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.