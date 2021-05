The Senate Rules Committee marked up S. 1, the For The People Act on Tuesday, and it went as well as you might expect with the Prince of Darkness, the “Grim Reaper of Democracy,” Mitch McConnell making a rare appearance, and two of the insurrectionist senators who voted not to certify the results of the 2020 Electoral College results – Cindy “Mississippi Rebel” Hyde-Smith (R-MS) and Ted “Cancún” Cruz – and to “cancel” over 81 million votes for Joe Biden and install the loser Donald Trump as America’s first GQP Authoritarian dictator serving on the committee.