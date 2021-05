The ongoing discovery and rise of highly contagious COVID-19 variants have caused concern among health officials that existing versions of vaccines won't be effective against the new strains. This is particularly true of variant B.1.617.2, which was recently discovered to be responsible for India's devastating surge and half of all new cases globally. But a new study has determined just how well the Pfizer vaccine protects against the India variant after both doses have been administered. Read on to see how effective the shots can be against the latest strain.