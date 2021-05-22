newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Rising bond yields test ECB nerves ahead of decision on tapering

By Madeleine Bruder
worldnewsera.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorrowing costs for eurozone governments are rising again, testing the nerve of policymakers at the European Central Bank ahead of their decision on whether to slow its asset purchases from next month. If the ECB does dial down its bond-buying from its recent pace of just over €80bn in net...

worldnewsera.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Us Federal Reserve#Ecb#Market Prices#Asset Prices#The European Central Bank#The Us Federal Reserve#The Ecb Council#Goldman Sachs#Union Bancaire Priv E#Allianz#Pictet Wealth Management#Eurozone Bond Yields#Government Bond Prices#Real Yields#10 Year Yields#Bond Purchases#Monetary Stimulus#Inflation Expectations#Fiscal Stimulus Package
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

Kiwi jumps as RBNZ hints at rate hikes in 2022

The New Zealand dollar rose sharply after the hawkish statement by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The bank concluded its two-day meeting today and hinted that it will start tightening in the coming year. It left the official cash rate unchanged at 0.25%, where it has been in the past few months. The bank also hinted that it would maintain its limit of asset purchases to NZ$100 billion. The bank becomes the third major central bank after the Bank of England, Bank of Canada, and Norges Bank to hint that it will start to wind down its pandemic response tools. Earlier on, data by Statistics New Zealand revealed that the country’s trade surplus widened to almost N$400 million. This happened after its exports fell to N$5.37 billion while its imports fell to N$4.9 billion.
Economyshepherdgazette.com

Eurozone bonds rebound as ECB officers push again on taper discuss

Eurozone government bonds have staged a strong rally after a parade of European Central Bank policymakers signalled that it was too soon to dial down their emergency stimulus efforts. Germany’s 10-year yield fell to minus 0.2 per cent on Wednesday, undoing a sharp rise earlier this month that came as...
New York City, NYkitco.com

Dollar turns upward, yen slips as economic outlooks diverge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar turned upward against major currencies for the first time this week as U.S. yields held steady, Japan's economic outlook worsened and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets by hinting at a higher interest rates. The dollar index rose as much as 0.4%...
Marketseconomies.com

Silver closes lower on rising dollar and US bond yields

Silver prices fell on Wednesday, as the US dollar rallied against most currencies and the US Treasury bond yields rose. Efforts to contain the coronavirus are continuing by distributing more vaccines and imposing precautionary measures and lockdowns. The White House stated that half of US adults will be fully vaccinated...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD, Yields Rebound, Quarles Ready to Talk Taper?

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), used by traders as a measure of the USD against a basket of currencies of US trade partners, rebounded 0.44% to 90.02 from 89.67 yesterday. Randal Quarles, Fed Vice-Chair for supervision, signalled that the time for the US central bank to think about slowing its pace of bond-buying is coming soon. Earlier this week, several Fed officials sought to downplay the prospects of rising inflation, which put US bond yields and the Dollar under pressure. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year treasury rose to 1.58% (1.56% yesterday). The Euro slid back under 1.22 to 1.2195 after trading to an overnight and 4-month high at 1.2263. A hawkish bent by New Zealand’s Central Bank (RBNZ) sent the Kiwi soaring to 0.73162 (overnight high) before settling at 0.7283 in New York. NZD/USD, referred to by traders as the “Flightless Bird” finished as best performing currency, up 0.9% against the Greenback. The RBNZ signalled that interest rates could rise in the second half of 2022. The Australian Dollar, however, was little changed at 0.7743 from 0.7750 yesterday. Elsewhere the USD/CAD pair rallied to 1.2122 from 1.2065. Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback rose 0.32% to 109.13 (108.75). The Dollar was marginally lower against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/CNH (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) slumped 0.45% to 6.3840 (6.4100), cracking through the psychological 6.40 level. The USD buying interest at the 6.40 level pulled away which led to further selling.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off 4-1/2-month peak as dollar, yields rebound

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2-month high in the previous session, hurt by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited key economic readings out of the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,892.42 per ounce by 0100 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures declined 0.4% to $1,894 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, moving further away from a 4-1/2-month low hit earlier this week and making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.58%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * On Wednesday, Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said he was prepared to open talks on reducing the central bank's emergency support measures, only to also stress the need to remain patient. * Federal Reserve officials have downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Market participants now await key U.S. economic data, including gross domestic product, jobless claims and consumer spending. * South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery. * The European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases from next month, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday, joining a growing chorus of policymakers calling for continued stimulus. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,044.08 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,046.12 tonnes on Tuesday. * Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,739.71 per ounce, silver slipped 0.4% to $27.59 and platinum dipped 0.7% to $1,183.59. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields dip as focus turns to next ECB speakers

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. May 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped on Thursday after falling sharply in recent sessions, as investors sought direction from several European Central Bank policymakers who will speak later in the session. Comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde last week...
StocksFinancial Times

Investors bet eurozone stock rally will gather steam as economy rebounds

Eurozone stocks have galloped higher this year and a growing chorus of investors is now betting on further gains as the bloc’s slower emergence from the coronavirus pandemic gathers pace. The MSCI EMU index of shares in eurozone companies has jumped almost 13 per cent since the end of last...
BusinessFXStreet.com

ECB's de Cos: Rise in euro area inflation is transitory

“The ongoing rise in euro area Inflation is transitory,” the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Spanish central bank chief Pablo Hernandez de Cos said in a scheduled speech on Thursday. Nothing further is reported from him. EUR/USD is currently trading flat at 1.2190, having slipped from daily...
StocksBusiness Insider

DAX Dips As Yields Rise

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower in cautious trade on Thursday as U.S. yields rebounded amid bets on higher rates. U.S. yields rose overnight, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rising 1.7 basis points to 1.5808 percent ahead of jobs and GDP data due today and inflation on Friday. The...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Beware a Summer Lull in Pound Sterling against the Euro and Dollar

- GBP struggles for direction as month-end beckons. Market rates at publication: GBP/EUR: 1.1579 | GBP/USD: 1.4119. The outlook for the British Pound remains constructive say a number of analysts we follow, a view that if correct suggests the uninspired performance of recent days is likely to be short-lived in nature.
Marketsetftrends.com

Desperate for Bond Yield? Turn to China

Yield is still at historically low levels, but China’s debt market still offers attractive options through assets like the KraneShares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (KCCB). KCCB seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, track the price and yield performance of a specific...
Businesskitco.com

Euro zone bond yields fall to 13-day low after ECB reassurance

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - A lessening of inflation fears saw euro zone government bond yields edge down for the third day in a row on Tuesday, with Italy's 10-year yield down 5 basis points, as the market continued to calm down from last week's sell-off. Last week, Germany's 10-year...
Businessq957.com

Too early for ECB to taper emergency bond buys: Panetta

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases from next month, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday, joining a growing chorus of policymakers calling for continued stimulus. With the recovery now well underway, pressure is growing on the ECB to start curbing...
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

"UK Bond Yields are too Low, Further Rises Likely Soon" says Berenberg

The rise in UK sovereign bond yields "has only just started", according to new research released by Berenberg Bank. Analysis from Berenberg shows there are four reasons to expect a rise in the yield paid on government bonds with a ten-year maturity over coming months and years:. 1) Slowing BoE...
Stockskfgo.com

European stocks rise as central banks pledge easy monetary policy

(Reuters) – European stocks rose to near all-time highs on Wednesday as a host of central bank policymakers pledged to keep monetary policy loose despite recent signs of an uptick in inflation. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% by 0711 GMT, with Germany’s DAX up 0.4%, France’s CAC 40...