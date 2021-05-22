Black fungus in Covid-19 patients: Causes, symptoms and treatment — Explained
Mucormycosis is a rare and serious fungal infection that has been present for a long time now. While the cases of this infection were relatively less, the Covid-19 outbreak has given a boost to the spread of this infection. Commonly known as black fungus, the infection is now detected among Covid-19 patients across India. With a significant increase in the fungal infection cases, the government has mandated that all states have to report suspected and confirmed cases of mucormycosis to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).worldnewsera.com