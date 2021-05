Scandinavian tourism is about to get back on track and the Vinggruppen Group is reopening its hotels in Mallorca and Minorca this weekend. Vinggruppen has already informed its hotel partners that the launch of its summer program is imminent and flights from Sweden, Norway and Denmark are being reactivated, which is great news for hotels in Alcudia, Playa de Muro and Cala Millor that operate with the Nordic market.