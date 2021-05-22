Soon, recyclable toothpaste tubes: Pepsodent, Closeup to get makeover; Unilever seeks to cut plastic pollution

Dow, LyondellBasell (Rotterdam, the Netherlands) and NOVA Chemicals Corp. (Calgary, Alberta, Canada) announced the establishment of the Closed Loop Circular Plastics Fund to invest in scalable recycling technologies, equipment upgrades and infrastructure solutions. The Fund, managed by Closed Loop Partners, and with an initial $25 million investment, invites businesses across the plastics value chain to join in advancing the recovery and recycling of plastics in the U.S. and Canada. The goal of the catalytic fund is to grow to deploy $100 million, through a combination of the Fund’s founding investors, additional corporate investors and financial institutions, in order to attract additional capital beyond the Fund’s own commitments. At scale, the Fund’s investments aim to recycle over 500 million pounds of plastic over the Fund’s lifespan.