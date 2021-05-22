Soon, recyclable toothpaste tubes: Pepsodent, Closeup to get makeover; Unilever seeks to cut plastic pollution
Unilever, the parent company of widely used toothpastes Pepsodent and Closeup, will introduce recyclable tubes this year in India, in order to help cut plastic pollution. Unilever has been working on developing recyclable toothpaste tubes for four years. The company has now decided to roll out the same in two of its biggest oral care markets — first in France, followed by India, it said in a recent press note.worldnewsera.com