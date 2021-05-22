newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Soon, recyclable toothpaste tubes: Pepsodent, Closeup to get makeover; Unilever seeks to cut plastic pollution

By Madeleine Bruder
worldnewsera.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnilever, the parent company of widely used toothpastes Pepsodent and Closeup, will introduce recyclable tubes this year in India, in order to help cut plastic pollution. Unilever has been working on developing recyclable toothpaste tubes for four years. The company has now decided to roll out the same in two of its biggest oral care markets — first in France, followed by India, it said in a recent press note.

worldnewsera.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unilever#Plastic Pollution#Recyclable Plastic#Plastic Packaging#Skin Care Products#Design Products#Popular Products#Signal#Hdpe#Amcor#Epl#Essel Propack Rrb#Huhtamaki#Dnpi#Bse#Nse#Mutual Funds Ipo News#Income Tax Calculator#Top Gainers#Nav
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
Related
EnvironmentRecycling Today

Closed Loop Partners launches circular plastics fund

Closed Loop Partners, New York, will manage a fund established by Dow, LyondellBasell and Nova Chemicals that will invest in scalable recycling technologies, equipment upgrades and infrastructure solutions. The companies invested $25 million initially in the Closed Loop Circular Plastics Fund. The fund is seeking additional investments, with the goal...
Environmentchemengonline.com

Dow, LyondellBasell and NOVA Chemicals launch circular plastics investment fund

Dow, LyondellBasell (Rotterdam, the Netherlands) and NOVA Chemicals Corp. (Calgary, Alberta, Canada) announced the establishment of the Closed Loop Circular Plastics Fund to invest in scalable recycling technologies, equipment upgrades and infrastructure solutions. The Fund, managed by Closed Loop Partners, and with an initial $25 million investment, invites businesses across the plastics value chain to join in advancing the recovery and recycling of plastics in the U.S. and Canada. The goal of the catalytic fund is to grow to deploy $100 million, through a combination of the Fund’s founding investors, additional corporate investors and financial institutions, in order to attract additional capital beyond the Fund’s own commitments. At scale, the Fund’s investments aim to recycle over 500 million pounds of plastic over the Fund’s lifespan.
Crystal Lake, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Aptar introduces recyclable plastic pump

CRYSTAL LAKE -- AptarGroup Inc. announced the launch of the company's first fully recyclable pump for shampoo, hair conditioner and other bottles used in the beauty and personal care industries. The recyclable pump, called Future, was designed using a single plastic material. Traditional pumps may contain different materials, including metal...
Environmentwastedive.com

Plastic resin makers launch $25M recycling fund for PP, PE plastics

Dow, LyondellBasell and NOVA Chemicals have pledged to invest a total of $25 million in a new fund meant to boost recycling technology, infrastructure and markets for recycled polypropylene and polyethylene. The Closed Loop Circular Plastics Fund, managed by investment firm Closed Loop Partners, is meant to bridge the gap...
EnvironmentHouston Chronicle

Metaspectral AI will Sort Recyclable Plastic in B.C. by the End of 2021

VANCOUVER, B.C. (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Metaspectral, a company offering technology that derives real-time insights from AI using ultra-high-resolution, visible-to-infrared (hyperspectral) imagery, has been awarded over $300,000 in grant funding from the CleanBC Plastics Action Fund, which is funded by the BC Government and administered by Alacrity Cleantech. The CleanBC...
Environmentinsteading.com

In a Plastic World, Recycling Ain’t What It Used to Be

“They’re saying I haven’t delivered, but it’s not my fault!”. I heard Recycling’s sobbing wail, and pulled out a porch chair to sit. “Sheesh, Recycling, what’s this all about?”. Recycling sniffled loudly. “I’m not what they think I am. I can only do so much.”. PVC pellets started to rain...
Grocery & Supermaketbusinessnewswales.com

Welsh Businesses Urged to Cut Single-Use Plastic

As businesses in Wales welcome businesses back indoors for the first time in months, one environmental organisation is urging them to commit to offering free tap water refills, so customers don’t have to rely on plastic bottled water. Plastic bottles are a major cause of plastic pollution in Wales, and around the world.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Cordova contributes recyclable plastics to clothing company

Grundens is using recycled plastics from old fishing gear for a new line of rugged casual wear, and the first batch contains contributions from Cordova. Grundens, whose motto is “We are fishing,” is the go-to brand for outer wear and foul-weather gear for mariners around the world. The company, which originated in Sweden in 1911, debuted its NetSource Collection this spring. The men’s shorts and women’s leggings use Econyl, a regenerated nylon fabric that uses recycled fishing nets as the raw material.
Washington, DCenergy.gov

DOE Announces $14.5 Million to Combat Plastics Waste and Pollution

Funding Will Advance Technologies for Plastic Recycling, Reduce Plastic Waste, and Cut the Carbon Footprint of Plastic Production. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced an investment of up to $14.5 million for research and development to cut waste and reduce the energy used to recycle single-use plastics like plastic bags, wraps, and films. This funding directed toward plastics recycling technologies advances the DOE’s work to address the challenges of plastic waste recycling and support the Biden Administration’s efforts to build a clean energy economy and ensure the U.S. reaches net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Grass replaces plastic in take-away food packaging

Grass fibres can replace plastic as a 100% biodegradable and disposable material for packaging for take-away food. This is the goal of the new innovative project SinProPack, which aims to develop a sustainable alternative to the disposable plastics currently used for packaging. The project is bringing together industry, consumers and...
EnvironmentIFLScience

Canada Lists Plastic As Toxic In Step Towards Ban On Single-Use Plastic

Canada now lists plastic as a toxic substance under their chief environmental law. Along with sending a clear message about plastic pollution, it's also a necessary step to fulfill the ban of single-use plastics promised by the federal government in fall 2020. The Government of Canada announced last month it...
EnvironmentTree Hugger

How Many Times Can Plastic Be Recycled?

Plastic can be recycled one to 10 times, depending on the type, although most can be recycled only once. Postconsumer plastic is often turned into synthetic fibers, plastic lumber, insulation, and containers—whatever it becomes, though, will inevitably be a lower-quality item than the original product, hence why it's called "downcycling."
Grocery & SupermaketThe Guardian

The Guardian view on recycling plastics: keep it in the UK

The international plastics recycling market is broken. It is doubtful whether it ever worked. For most of the last decade, China was the world’s largest importer of recyclable materials, some of which were used in manufacturing. But it banned these imports as part of a “beautiful China” policy aimed at improving the environment.
Mount Vernon, WASkagit Valley Herald

Letter: Recycling was never the lasting answer for plastic

It is encouraging news for our environment that the Legislature passed and the governor signed SB 5022, promoting bans on some plastic items and placing restrictions on others. (“New law expected to have widespread effect,” Skagit Valley Herald, May 18) The most positive aspect of the new law is the...
Environmentwastetodaymagazine.com

Minderoo Foundation releases report on plastics pollution

A report released by the Minderoo Foundation, a philanthropic organization based in Australia, highlights the scale of the plastic waste crisis. Called the “Plastic Waste Makers Index,” the report claims that 20 companies supported by a small group of financial backers are responsible for producing more than 50 percent of single-use plastic that ends up as waste worldwide, though the plastics industry says the report is misleading.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Recyclable Toothpaste Tubes

Unilever's three biggest oral care brands are adopting recyclable toothpaste tubes across France and India within the next year. Multinational consumer goods company, Unilever, worked for four years to develop alternative toothpaste technology, which will be made from High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), a recyclable plastic. For now, Signal, Pepsoden, and Closeup...
Environmentnowthisnews.com

U.S. Remains Major Polluter of Plastics & Hazardous Waste

For the first time ever, international shipments of plastic waste came under global control this year. That’s because disposable plastic — a major pollutant of the world’s waters and atmosphere, fodder for incinerators, occupier of overflowing landfills, and material for costly recycling — was added to the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal.
EnvironmentGreenpeace USA

Keep America Beautiful litter study ignores corporate blame for plastic pollution

Washington, DC – A new report from Keep America Beautiful — a nonprofit working alongside corporate partners like McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Dow, PepsiCo, Nestle, and Keurig Dr. Pepper on cleanup and beautification efforts — finds that litter along roadways has fallen 54 percent since 2009. While plastic litter has decreased overall, the proportion of plastic litter has increased. Plastic films, such as those used for candy or snack bags, represent the second and third most frequently found types of litter in America. Ninety percent of Americans view litter as a problem in their region. The report found that per capita litter from beer and soda was more than double in states that do not have container deposit laws, demonstrating the importance of policy approaches to address pollution.