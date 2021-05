Viruses like COVID-19, SARS, bovine spongiform, swine flu and avian flu all have something in common: They all come from animals, described by scientists as zoonotic diseases. Yet, these diseases do not really "come from animals." After all, it is not like animals conspire against humans, throwing COVID-19 over the backyard fence. When we say this pandemic "comes from animals," it means that these diseases come from the way society raises, harvests and eats animals.