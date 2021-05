A Confederation of African Football executive committee meeting in Kigali on Saturday chose Moroccan city Casablanca to host the 2020-2021 CAF Champions League final. The July 17 showpiece of African club football could feature a local side as Wydad Casablanca appear the strongest team in one half of the knockout draw. The two-time champions forced a 1-1 draw at Mouloudia Alger of Algeria on Friday, making them favourites to reach the semi-finals, where they are likely to meet Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.