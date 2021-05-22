How AR Tech Enables Retailers to Retain and Sustain their Businesses during Lockdown

As we heard at Think 2021, the era of hybrid cloud is increasing demands on enterprise developers with more responsibility shifting to you and your work as the critical success factors. An IBM Institute for Business Value study, The hybrid cloud platform advantage found that a typical enterprise uses nearly 8 clouds from multiple vendors, and in the next 3 years, hybrid cloud adoption is expected to grow by 47%. The average organization will be using nearly 6 clouds. As a result, businesses can benefit the most when they are supported by an ecosystem of partners that continually provides their best technologies and industry expertise.