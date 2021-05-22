newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

How AR Tech Enables Retailers to Retain and Sustain their Businesses during Lockdown

By Madeleine Bruder
worldnewsera.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prevailing uncertainty ever since the pandemic made its way into our lives followed by new waves of virus and repeated lockdowns have had a detrimental effect on consumers. Whether it is affecting their spending behaviour as we face an uncertain economic future, simply plan to stay at home to stay safe or live in areas under increased lockdown measures; consumer buying behaviour has evolved significantly – potentially forever.

worldnewsera.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Industry#Lockdowns#Consumer Technology#Digital Technologies#Business Growth#Ar Tech Enables Retailers#Ibef#Ikea Place#Tata Motors#Markets And Markets#Google Translate#The Future Of Retail#Nse#Nav#Linkedin#Income Tax Calculator#Neilsen Iq#Tata Safari Imaginator#Businesses#Retailers Struggle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
Google
News Break
Instagram
Related
Retailgeospatialworld.net

4 ways how digitization can help unorganized retail to flourish, during the pandemic

Retail, as we had traditionally known, has undergone sever disruption in the past decade, thanks to the advent and immediate popularity of e-retail, digital payments and door-step delivery. The COVID pandemic has further accelerated digital adoption across retail channels, including physical brick and mortar stores offering online order placements, and aspiring to create an omni-channel presence among a host of other digitized services.
Businessvoguebusiness.com

Vogue Business and Shopify Sustainability Forum

Sustainability is a core focus of Vogue Business coverage. Since we launched in January 2019, Rachel Cernansky, our senior sustainability editor, has emerged as a leading voice in sustainable fashion, moderating the World Economic Forum’s panel on how brands, legislators and unions might come together to find solutions to the climate emergency. Building on that session, our intention for the Vogue Business and Shopify Sustainability Forum, a half-day event taking place virtually on 26 May, is to offer advice, new perspectives and alternative models and strategies for the fashion and beauty industry facing up to the sustainability challenge.
Economycommunalnews.com

Sustainability Has Changed the Way Business Operate

Consumers have the largest impact on sustainability. For an increase in customers, businesses must support green initiatives. Business owners are making long-term business sustainability a long-term business goal. Sustainability in business is not only a new idea but also a trending one. Historically, business owners and board members always ran...
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Retailers Are Relying More on Sustainable Supply Chains

It seems that living through a global pandemic has made the world a smaller place — and in the supermarket industry, this perspective is playing out with a renewed focus on more sustainable supply chains. Retailers and manufacturers alike seem more eager than ever to do business in a way that considers the long-term well-being of all sectors of the supply chain, and at the same time sends a positive message to consumers (and investors), ensuring them that everything from sourcing to packaging has been carefully considered.
EconomyThe Drum

Why sustainability needs to be on every retailer’s agenda now

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. ‘Sustainability’ is a term that’s thrown around so...
TechnologyIBM - United States

How IBM is building together across the tech ecosystem to enable developers

As we heard at Think 2021, the era of hybrid cloud is increasing demands on enterprise developers with more responsibility shifting to you and your work as the critical success factors. An IBM Institute for Business Value study, The hybrid cloud platform advantage found that a typical enterprise uses nearly 8 clouds from multiple vendors, and in the next 3 years, hybrid cloud adoption is expected to grow by 47%. The average organization will be using nearly 6 clouds. As a result, businesses can benefit the most when they are supported by an ecosystem of partners that continually provides their best technologies and industry expertise.
Relationship Adviceimcgrupo.com

Sustainable Jewellery Packaging – the Best Option for Businesses

As environmental consciousness begins to grow, many persons are coming to understand how much plastic affects the planet. As a result, online customers are interested in product packaging especially jewellery packaging. Right now Eco-friendly and sustainable jewellery packaging offers a great way to go, both for your environment and to...
Public Healthfa-mag.com

How The Pandemic Has Enabled Advisors To Become Better Business Owners

“Never let a good crisis go to waste.” This compelling quote, often attributed to Winston Churchill, came to my mind as I pondered the pivotal lessons learned by financial advisors during the coronavirus pandemic. The past year has witnessed incredible upheaval and change in our society, economy and industry. Last spring, we all thought the onslaught of Covid-19 might disrupt our lives for a few weeks, or maybe a month or two at most.
RetailBBC

How retail tech could change how we shop in the future

CornerShop is a London-based concept store which aims to test a range of different retail technologies with real customers. Shoppers will be able to use their smartphone to help them either pre-select items or purchase products based on their own preferences such as dietary requirements. There are also options to...
Economycaelusgreenroom.com

Accelerating Sustainability in Russia: A Retailer's Perspective

In this episode, you will hear from Jyrki Talvitie, Senior Advisor on Sustainability at Magnit, who shares unique insights on the sustainability landscape in Russia, as well as updates on the retailer’s strategic work on key sustainability topics such as food waste, and healthy living. Tune in to hear more!
Economywhatsnewinpublishing.com

“Stop whining and start fighting”: How publishers can build sustainable businesses in the era of platforms

Google and Facebook are blamed for many of the problems plaguing publishing today. However, “the truth is that, for most publishers, Google and Facebook are probably the two businesses that can have the largest impact on their revenue, controlling the largest number of both eyeballs and ad dollars,” writes James Hewes, President & CEO, FIPP in a new report Big Tech and You.
BusinessTimes Daily

UK inflation spikes as retailers respond to lockdown easing

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate more than doubled in April as energy prices soared and clothing retailers hiked prices as the country's coronavirus lockdown was eased, official statistics showed Wednesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
Small BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's How These Small Businesses Pivoted to Survive During the Pandemic

When the Covid pandemic hit, small business owners across the country scrambled to stay afloat. Those who managed to stay open were the fortunate ones. As of May 5, the number of U.S. small businesses that are open decreased by 33.8% compared to January 2020, according to Opportunity Insights, a Harvard-based economic tracker.
TechnologyTech Times

Tech And The Future Of Business: How Has New And Emerging Tech Revolutionised Online Shopping

Technology is ever-changing and with this comes new business opportunities for companies all over the globe. Whether it be business opportunities for international markets or e-commerce platforms expanding with blockchain, there are several ways that you can benefit from this in the future. In this article, we will be providing you with insight into how new and emerging technologies such as this can revolutionise the future of business in 2021.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

In Conversation With Nigel Vaz: Marketing Leaders—How Digital Business Transformation Is Key To Sustaining Your Competitive Advantage

What a time to write a book about taking digital transformation to the next level! If the last year has taught companies anything, it’s that the innovative survive. To talk about this, I met with industry legend Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient—a renowned digital transformation partner helping established organizations get to their future, digitally-enabled state. Nigel has been a leader in the organization for more than 20 years across its 53 offices and 20,000+ employees.
MarketsTech Times

Is Coinbase a Sustainable Tech Enterprise in an Over-Inflated Market?

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) is one of the latest tech juggernauts to list on the NASDAQ. Unfortunately, it's not the best time on the NASDAQ, given the poor jobs numbers that were released in May. The massive sell-off of tech stocks is enough to give one pause, and to reconsider the value proposition presented by companies like Coinbase. True to form, the euphoria around Coinbase's listing on the NASDAQ was short-lived. Among the many risks inherent in the cryptocurrency exchange company are the exorbitant prices of digital assets like Bitcoin ($50,000 - $60,000), Ethereum ($3500 - $4000), Litecoin ($300 - $350) and scores of others. In fact, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies is hovering around $2.26 trillion - substantial by anyone's admission.