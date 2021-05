So-called urban heat islands expose Black Americans in US cities to twice as much additional warming during the summer as whites, a discrepancy with potentially serious health implications, researchers said Tuesday. "We find that people of colour in the US live in neighbourhoods with higher surface urban heat island intensity than non-Hispanic white in 97% of these cities during summer days," co-author Tirthankar Chakraborty, a researcher at Yale University's School of the Environment, told AFP. US government statistics on heat-related deaths in the United States from 2004 through 2018 show a death rate roughly 50 percent higher among non-Hispanic blacks compared to non-Hispanic whites, suggesting that added exposure may translate into dire health consequences.