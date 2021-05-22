newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

As GOP-led states end enhanced unemployment benefits, the Biden administration struggles to find a way to get workers funding

By Cathy Biank
worldnewsera.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more than 3.7 million Americans could start seeing enhanced unemployment benefits end next month, the Labor Department is struggling to find a way to keep unemployed workers from being cut off as the clock ticks down. An official told CBS News the federal government paying the benefits to some unemployed Americans directly is “pretty much off the table.”

worldnewsera.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Benefits#Government Jobs#Federal Employment#Aid Workers#Gop#Americans#The Labor Department#Cbs News#Parma#Unemployed Workers#Traditional Unemployment#State Aid#State Gop Leaders#Republican Led States#Traditional Benefits#Democratic Lawmakers#Health Concerns#Progressive Groups#Self Employed Individuals#Business Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
EconomyCNET

24 states end bonus unemployment benefits early. Here's what's happening now

Nebraska is latest state to announce it's backing out of the $300 weekly federal bonus checks as soon as June. That makes at least 24 states that plan to cancel the benefits extension that runs to Sept. 6 as part of the American Rescue Plan passed in March. The unemployment benefits also include pandemic unemployment assistance for the self-employed.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

As Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Momentum, Records Show 1.2 Million Unspent Direct Payments

Numerous congressional Democrats support sending out a fourth round of stimulus checks for Americans economically struggling during the pandemic. However, over 1.2 million previously issued stimulus checks remain unspent. At least 80 Democrats in Congress—including 21 Senate Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris—support a fourth check, possibly as a part...
EconomyMarconews.com

Why are so many states ending enhanced unemployment?

When President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law in mid-March, he didn't just pump stimulus funds into Americans' bank accounts – he also extended boosted unemployment benefits through early September so jobless workers could collect an extra $300 a week on top of their state benefits. But now, a growing number of states are planning to end that unemployment aid early, and jobless workers could really struggle in its absence.
Presidential Electionnewsbrig.com

House Republicans urge states to reject Biden unemployment benefits

Congressional Republicans are pushing governors to stop paying out $300-per-week federal unemployment supplements that businesses say is handcuffing the post-pandemic recovery — and to use the cash for “back-to-work bonuses” instead. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy launched the messaging effort hours after the Biden administration put the onus on struggling...
EconomyDouglas County Sentinel

State to end federal unemployment benefits next moth

Unemployed Georgians will begin seeing less unemployment benefits as Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday that he will cut off federal benefits. Kemp said that the state Department of Labor will stop issuing $300 weekly checks in addition to regular unemployment benefits to jobless workers June 26. The move is aimed...