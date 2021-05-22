Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace forward says he wouldn’t turn down move to a top club in order to win trophies
Wilfried Zaha admits he is open to a fresh challenge and would not turn down a move away from Crystal Palace in order to win trophies with a “top” club. The 28-year-old came through the academy ranks at Palace and has been one of their most influential players during two stints at the club, but despite having two years remaining on his current deal at Selhurst Park, the forward was intent on departing his boyhood club last summer.worldnewsera.com