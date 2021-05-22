newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace forward says he wouldn’t turn down move to a top club in order to win trophies

By Ashleigh Durden
worldnewsera.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilfried Zaha admits he is open to a fresh challenge and would not turn down a move away from Crystal Palace in order to win trophies with a “top” club. The 28-year-old came through the academy ranks at Palace and has been one of their most influential players during two stints at the club, but despite having two years remaining on his current deal at Selhurst Park, the forward was intent on departing his boyhood club last summer.

worldnewsera.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Hodgson
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Andros Townsend
Person
Nathaniel Clyne
Person
Christian Benteke
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Mamadou Sakho
Person
Michy Batshuayi
Person
Gary Cahill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Crystal Palace#Manchester United#Trophies#Selhurst Park#Ac Milan#Borussia Dortmund#Arsenal#Everton#Sky Sports#The Premier League#Monaco#Palace Players#Paris Saint Germain#Silverware#Relegation#The Eagles#Bids#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
A.C. Milan
Related
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Roy Hodgson backs social media boycott after abuse of Wilfried Zaha and others

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is completely behind this weekend’s social media boycott and detailed the impact racist abuse directed towards Wilfried Zaha has had. The Eagles’ top goalscorer has been a regular target of racism and last July a 12-year-old boy was arrested for sending abusive messages to the Ivory Coast international on Instagram.
Premier Leaguefootballfancast.com

Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha has woeful afternoon in Man City defeat

Crystal Palace suffered their third consecutive Premier League loss on Saturday as they were defeated 2-0 by Manchester City. Two goals in as many second half minutes from Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres secured victory for Pep Guardiola’s troops, with the Eagles’ campaign now looking like it is set to fizzle out under Roy Hodgson.
Premier Leaguefantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Aguero underlines differential potential as Hodgson casts doubt over Zaha

Goals: Sergio Aguero (£10.3m), Ferran Torres (£6.9m) Assists: Benjamin Mendy (£5.9m) Aguero blasts in the opener for City in typical fashion. Sergio Aguero (£10.3m) turned the heads of some Fantasy Premier League managers as he scored in Manchester City’s 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday. After a lacklustre first-half...
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Every word Roy Hodgson said on Wilfried Zaha injury, 'suicidal' Man City goal and Sergio Aguero

How are you feeling after that? For an hour you matched them and arguably created better chances. Yeah. I'm obviously pleased with that hour, I can't fault the players really at all in terms of their commitment, in terms of their tactical discipline. I think the team was well set up to try and make certain they didn't get through us because that's what they're so good at doing - drawing you out and getting into those gaps that you leave behind. I thought we did very well at plugging those gaps and making sure that they did stay in front of us and didn't actually create many chances.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 35: Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Wilfried Zaha

For the first time in a long time, we have a triple gameweek in Fantasy Premier League. Manchester United will play three times this week after last weekend’s postponement due to protests against the Glazer ownership.United travel to Aston Villa then welcome Leicester City and Liverpool to Old Trafford in the space of two days. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will not play in gameweek 36, before closing out the season at home to Fulham and away to Wolves.If you still have the Free Hit chip available, you can stock up on United players and play the chip next week...
Premier Leaguelondonnewsonline.co.uk

Crystal Palace boss provides injury update on Wilfried Zaha ahead of Sheffield United match

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Wilfried Zaha will be fit and available for Crystal Palace’s Premier League trip to Sheffield United tomorrow. Zaha, who has scored 10 goals this season, played the full 90 minutes in the 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester City last time out but Hodgson revealed afterwards that the club’s top-scorer had potentially suffered a groin injury prior to kick-off at Selhurst Park.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Crystal Palace make the long journey to Sheffield to face relegated Sheffield United at Bramall Lane as the Eagles continue their slim hopes of making the top half. The Eagles have only won once in their last five Premier League games but they will hopeful after ending a difficult run of games against the likes of Leicester City, Manchester City and Chelsea.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Crystal Palace confirmed team: Schlupp starts in midfield with Eze, Zaha in after injury scare

Roy Hodgson has named an attacking line up for Crystal Palace's clash against Sheffield United at Brammall Lane, with Jeff Schlupp and Ebere Eze in a midfield three. Hodgson hinted that there would be a chance to rotate his side over the next few weeks, but makes only two changes to the side who lost 2-0 against Manchester City, with Schlupp replacing Jairo Riedewald in midfield and Gary Cahill coming back into the starting line up in place of Scott Dann.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace live: Zaha, Eze and Schlupp start, Riedewald on the bench

Palace come into this game on the back of a decent performance against Manchester City despite the 2-0 loss against Pep Guardiola's side. Roy Hodgson said ahead of the game that he was hoping his side can be "bolder" and take more risks in attack after all-but securing their Premier League status for next season, while the Blades are already relegated to the second tier.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Fan View: Eze should leave Crystal Palace for top European club

Goal Readers have aired their opinions regarding the Anglo-Nigerian, with many advising him to embrace a new challenge away from Selhurst Park. Eberechi Eze has outgrown Premier League side Crystal Palace and should move to a bigger club in the summer, according to Goal readers. The midfielder teamed up with...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Ings’ double helps Southampton to welcome win over Crystal Palace

This game was always in danger of being forgotten but Danny Ings was determined to ensure his return did not go unnoticed. The striker scored twice to offer Gareth Southgate a timely reminder of his talents with two weeks to go until the England manager names his 26-man squad for Euro 2020. A couple of smarting finishes helped Southampton prevail against Crystal Palace, who led inside two minutes courtesy of Christian Benteke.