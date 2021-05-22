A Glimpse At 10 Celebs & Their Stunt Doubles

These days when you think Horsebit, your handbag-loving brain likely conjures up images of the must-have favorite from the House of Gucci at the moment, the Gucci Horsebit 1955 Shoulder Bag. Everyone from celebs and influencers to everyday handbag lovers, is in love with the newest addition to the Gucci family. But did you know (you probably did, let's be honest) that the Horsebit emblem is rooted in House history and has been used on Gucci products for decades? Long before the Horsebit 1955, which was inspired by an archival design, the Horsebit detailing was used on a slew of other handbag designs. One of the most popular past designs was a very of the moment shape in the 2000s. Yes, you guessed it, I'm talking about the Gucci Horsebit Hobo, which was a favorite of celeb bag lovers like Jessica Simpson and Kim Kardashain, in addition to our very own Megs! Additionally, the Horsebit has appeared on everything from shoes, clothing, accessories, totes, satchels, and virtually any shape you can think of in past collections. Take a look below at the many Horsebit bags we spotted on our favorite celebs. Do you remember them?